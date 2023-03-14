Nutrifresh empowering women in the farming community in India

- How is your role defined as a women leader in the organization?
I am the only female Advisory Board member at Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt Ltd. which is India’s leading hydroponic farm operating in Pune and Mumbai. I am also amongst an exclusive investor group providing strategic governance to the organization. As an advisor, I work with the founders, management team and other advisors to provide guidance and support on strategic planning, business development, and organizational growth. I play an important role in building partnerships and increasing Nutrifresh’s impact to create more opportunities for women in the agri sector.
- What is your take on senior positions occupied by Women in India?
India has made some progress in terms of women representation in senior positions, but there is still a long way to go. According to the 2021 ‘Women in Business’ report by Grant Thornton, the percentage of senior women leadership roles in India was 20%, up from 17% in 2019. However, this still lags behind the global average of 31%. It is important to continue working towards creating a more inclusive and diverse society where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed.
- What is your vision as a women leader for the Agri sector in India?
Female leaders in the agri sector in India are working to address the challenges faced by female farmers, who have limited access to resources, technology, and markets. We are advocating for policies and programs that promote gender equality and empower them to improve their livelihoods, contributing to the development of the sector. We need to focus on several key areas such as -
Access to Finance: Women farmers are facing barriers in accessing finance, including lack of collateral and limited financial literacy. We need programs like microfinance and other forms of credit that will increase women's financial opportunities.
Access to Technology: Technology plays a crucial role in improving agricultural productivity. Policies and programs that promote the adoption of gender-sensitive technologies, appropriate for women, are the need of the hour.
Access to Market: Women farmers are facing challenges to access markets, including lack of information and bargaining power. Programs and training in market-oriented production and marketing skills is imperative for them.
- What are your views on diversity and inclusion overall in India in the corporate sector?
Diversity and inclusion have become increasingly important issues in the corporate sector in India and around the world. Companies in India have made progress in increasing the representation of women in the workplace, including senior leadership positions. There is also a growing recognition for diversity and inclusion in terms of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and disabilities. While progress has been slow, it is an ongoing process which requires continued effort and commitment.
What are the various initiatives Nutrifresh has taken towards women empowerment?
As the only Hydroponic farm growing in soilless cultivation over 33 acres, part of Nutrifresh’ s core principles have been to empower the women that live within the vicinity of the farm. Currently, this female workforce leads 80-90% of the farm’s maintenance and plucking staff. Some of the initiatives taken towards women by Nutrifresh are: -
Employment Opportunities for Women: Nutrifresh employs and trains women in food processing, packaging, and quality control. This helps to create economic opportunities for women and improve their financial independence.
Empowerment: Nutrifresh trains women farmers on sustainable agriculture practices, organic farming, and crop diversification as well as market access and finance. This helps them to become self-reliant.
Skill Development and Capacity Building: Nutrifresh conducts training programs for women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and financial management. This helps them to develop their skills and become effective leaders in their communities.
Women-led Distribution Networks: Nutrifresh has set up women-led distribution networks in rural areas, making healthy and nutritious food available to the local communities. This provides income-generating opportunities and promotes better nutrition in rural areas.
Nutrifresh quite literally lives and breathes the phrase “it takes a village.” The female workforce is THE driving force when it comes to prioritizing ESG impact.
- How can the Agri sector play a prominent role in economic development for rural women in India?
By creating a more equitable and sustainable agricultural system with the latest technology, we will empower women farmers. When women achieve self-sustenance, the impact is multi-fold on a generational and global scale. Women are more likely to invest in their children, families and communities, becoming a huge catalyst for long-term change, ultimately impacting India’s GDP.
- What are some of the benefits you think working women, both as blue or white collared workers, should get?
Equal Pay: Women should receive equal pay as men for equal work. They should be paid according to their talent and a fair wage will contribute to their financial stability.
Flexible Work Arrangements: Providing flexible work arrangements such as part-time work, work-from-home options, and job sharing can help women to manage their work and home responsibilities more effectively.
Access to Childcare: Access to affordable, quality childcare or offering on-site or subsidized child care facilities, and paid parental leave can support working mothers.
Training and Skill Development: Training and skill development programs can help women to acquire or improve skills, enhancing their career prospects.
Health Insurance and Benefits: Providing comprehensive health insurance coverage and benefits for them and their family can help reduce their financial burden of healthcare expenses.
Overall, these benefits will help women to be financially independent, advance their careers, and have greater control over their lives.
- Any message for upcoming young women in India?
We are a young nation. The female population has great potential to achieve bigger things and make a positive impact on the world. It is imperative that they believe in their core self, work hard, and never give up on their dreams. They need to capitalize on the opportunities and resources provided to them. Choosing the right mentors and role models can help guide and support them in their journey.
Bina Khan, Board Advisor & Investor, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt Ltd.