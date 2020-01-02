Off-Shore Search Ends in India With ‘Grow Your Staff’

At the last count, there are about 1.8 million Indian immigrants working in the United States. But there are more talented Indian individuals, currently looking for job opportunities, but are unable to migrate. So, if you are a company looking at adding to your ranks or interested in diversifying your workforce, outsourcing is the most time-saving and effective way to fill up the ranks.
That is where Grow Your Staff comes in! And the sooner you tap into it, the bigger the returns on your workforce.
Mr. Anirudh Reddy of Grow Your Staff tells about the benefits of outsourcing your job requirements in 3 simple points –
a) 33% HOURLY WAGE COST
On average, an offshore employee will cost a third of an American employee of equal talent.
b) 1.8 Million INDIAN EMPLOYEES
Right now there are about 1.8 million Indian immigrants working in the United States.
c) 1,400 JOB APPLICANTS
The average number of job applicants for a posting in India is 1,400, compared to 300 in the US.
Thus, outsourcing your needs will save you money, space and headache, that is usually associated with hiring. There is no dearth of ‘savvy, talented individuals’ in India, who are keen to work for an American company. Well, that would explain why global conglomerates headed by Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Tim Cook (Apple) and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) are increasingly looking to India for their operational requirements.
However, that doesn’t mean that outsourcing is just for the big boys! Companies of any size, with any kind of requirements can benefit from hiring off-shore. In fact, if you choose to move your operational departments like customer service, IT support or accounting to India, your core team in the USA is free to focus on product and strategy development.
Whether it is college grads or qualified professionals like Engineers, you can have your pick of the talent pool, with Grow Your Staff! So, let’s start hiring!
The author Arjun Reddy Is Founder of https://www.growyourstaff.com/