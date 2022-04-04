Oliver Bell: $XCAD Now Available on $METIS

April 4: It is a brand new world, and everyone has space in it to succeed and be great. With the growing popularity of the digital world and more people embracing the changes, the inception of web 3.0 projects and networks has become more accessible. According to Oliver Bell, founder of $XCAD, moving towards a world where viewers get to earn rewards is truly remarkable progress that the world has made.
$XCAD Network is a global platform that leverages the growing power and value of content. The company is pioneering a revolution in the watch2earn space. Essentially, the platform allows for creator audiences via creator tokenization. This allows viewers to earn rewards via a plugin that they can add to their browser. Audiences also get to govern creators' decisions. For fans, being able to earn creator tokens for their favorite stars by watching tokenized creators is revolutionary. Bell explains that this is possible directly on YouTube via the XCAD plugin. Content creators can now have their own crypto creator token where they can reward viewers.
XCAD founder Oliver Bell is pleased to announce that $XCAD is now available on Andromeda $METIS, making it easy for people to earn $TETHYS. XCAD's presence in the highly scalable METIS is a testament to its growth and efficiency. With the global trend for decentralization on the rise, XCAD and METIS are set on a path of growth and success. MetisDAO has revived Decentralized Autonomous Companies and is hard at work, incentivizing apps that launch on its network. Oliver Bell explains that XCAD is proud to trade with Metis and ready to take the partnership to great heights.
As XCAD makes its first firm steps in the space, it has also laid out a roadmap for the rest of the year, showing milestones they aim to close and what's in store for users.