Olymp Trade Reviews: My Experience on Olymp Trade Trading Platform

Olymp Trade is a broker that works online. It was founded in 2014. It can be used by people from more than 30 countries worldwide. It has more than 80 instruments, such as stocks, currencies, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. Even though this broker is not regulated in Europe or North America, it has been a member of the Financial Commission (FinaCom) since 2016. This membership is only given to certain companies, and the FinaCom Compensation Fund protects customers by covering each trader for up to €20,000.
Open Your Olymp Trade Account Now From The Official Site
The minimum deposit on the platform is just $10, which is one of the lowest in the business. As of 2020, the average monthly payment for the broker is $13.7 million, and it has more than 25,000 daily active users. The average amount of deals per month is 35,4 million. In the same way, the average amount of money traded each month is $179.2 million. This broker ensures traders are ready to put their money down before they do so by giving them a lot of resources and trading lessons. In addition to training, the organization has a staff of analysts who give customers new ways to trade.
Working
Olymp Trade offers an easy-to-use interface that may be personalized. It offers a straightforward onboarding process that requires users to fill out an online form with their email address and generate a unique password, as well as select the currency they wish to deal with. People can work with either US money or Euros. Once on board, they will go through beginner's training to help them understand how to trade. They will be given different trading techniques from which to choose their investment.
Once they have decided on a plan, they can test it on a demo account. It is best to begin with a demo account and see how a live account operates. People can try using the platform on the demo account until they are confident. When they are comfortable with how the demo account works, deposit the funds they want to invest and begin trading. To begin, they can deposit a minimum of $10.
There is also the final component of the investment, which is why they invested in the first place. At some point, traders will wish to withdraw their profit. They can accomplish this by selecting the type of withdrawal they wish to employ. People can pay with Visa and MasterCard, as well as e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and WebMoney. One of the advantages of this platform is that there are no commissions or limits on the amount of money you may withdraw.
Security Protocol
Olymp Trade places a high priority on platform security. It is a member of the International Financial Commission, an organization that looks out for the interests of its members. Every investment is protected by up to $20,000 in insurance.
Olymp Trade Compliance & Regulation
No authorities in Europe, North America, or Asia control this broker. It is, however, a member of the Finance Commission (FinaCom), an external dispute settlement organization for internet trading. With this commission, Olymp Trade is recognized as an A-class broker. If people have any complaints about the broker, they can file an appeal with FinaCom to get their issues rectified. FinaCom offers legal aid in addressing the issue and may be able to help people obtain monetary compensation of up to €20,000. This is a one-of-a-kind and intriguing insurance coverage for traders that is not widely available in the business.
It should be noted that the platform does not accept users from the United States or Europe. This broker is mostly interested in the Asian market. This is due to the broker lacking the requisite permissions to accept users from Europe or North America. Nonetheless, Olymp Trade is one of the more well-known names in the industry, as seen by its internet presence.
Reliability & Security
Olymp Trade's platform is regarded as one of the most user-friendly in the market. Accessibility is undoubtedly a key feature for this broker, with a fully customizable desktop version and access via a mobile app (Android and iOS). Olymp Trade also provides its services through the MetaTrader 4 platform. Trades executed using the platform are completed quickly and without lag. The platform's connectivity is also satisfactory.
Olymp Trade has a high brand image in the industry even though it is not regulated and client monies are not stored in segregated accounts. The broker has garnered numerous honors for its efficiency and strong customer satisfaction ratings.
Advantages
Minimal Investing Capital: Because the minimum deposit amount is merely $10, everyone can participate in this investment market. People can also start with as little as $1.
Education: The platform provides traders with education that will assist them in understanding what they need to do to create a profitable investment.
Secured Deposits: The money is safe with a $20,000 insurance policy.
Continued Education: The platform places a strong emphasis on continuing education. It encourages traders to stay current on industry developments by providing a variety of webinars and materials.
Pricing
This broker's spreads are among the most appealing in the industry. Spreads for a regular account begin at 1.1 pips, which is cheaper than many other brokers in the market for a comparable account type. The pricing for stocks and cryptocurrencies differs by asset and may be seen in real time when people place a trade on the platform.
It is also worth noting that the broker does not charge commissions on regular account trades completed through its platform. It does, however, levy a monthly fee of $10 if a user does not make a transaction for 180 days.
How to Get into the Program
Olymp Trade is a completely free site to use. People simply need to deposit the money they intend to put into the trade into their account. Aside from that, there are no additional or hidden costs. They will only need to provide their email address and password to begin their investment journey.
Who Is Olymp Trade Recommended For?
Olymp Trade is recommended for novice investors looking to make their first investment. These traders can make use of benefits like a minimal minimum investment and access to a demo account. Another notable advantage is the abundance of resources available, as well as the Olymp Traders' Club for collaborative learning.
The broker offers its members exceptional training resources, such as webinars, analyst help, and real-time price tracking and analysis. Other important tools provided by Olymp Trade include economic calendars and specialist webinars. Furthermore, the organization maintains a blog that assists traders in staying up to date on the newest trends and trading tactics.
User Experience
Olymp Trade's overall user experience is fairly smooth. To register for a demo account, the user must supply some basic information. Demo accounts are quickly accepted, and they may begin trading right away. Users of such an account are given 10,000 virtual units of cash. These units can be traded to evaluate the platform's functionality and reap its key benefits. The registration process for a full account, on the other hand, can be slightly more complicated. To verify the entire account, the broker may request a copy of passport, photo identification, proof of residency, and confirmation of the payment method. The verification process, in this case, can take up to five business days.
In terms of the deposit and withdrawal process, the user experience is also excellent. Withdrawal requests are processed quickly by the broker, sometimes in less than a day. For traders, the minimum withdrawal amount is $10.
The company also has a 24-hour helpline that assists customers in eight languages. Customer service is available by email, phone, and live chat. The website's FAQ section is extremely helpful and ensures that users can find answers to all of their questions. The company's customer service standards are on par with the industry. To summarize, the total client experience with Olymp Trade is both satisfying and efficient.
Pros
• It is a no-cost trading platform.
• It necessitates a small investment.
• The platform allows for ongoing learning.
• It protects investments.
• Support Available Around the Clock
• a diverse range of assets
• Various Training Options
• Minimum Initial Deposit
• Platform is user-friendly
Cons
• There is no regulation
• EU and US clients not accepted
• Client accounts not separated
FAQs
How quickly will people see a return on their investment?
If people carefully follow the tactics they are taught, they can earn up to 90% of their initial deposit and fast repay their investment in a week.
What do people need to start trading on Olymp Trade?
They only need to provide their email address and create a password to begin investing, and they can start with as little as $10.
Conclusion
Online trading demands traders to have some understanding of what they are doing. Some online platforms are secretive about how they handle their operations. What they need is to have a platform that allows them to learn how it works. Olymp Trade gives people an insight into how to place strategic bets and generate a profit from their investment.
Overall, Olymp Trade is a wonderful alternative for new traders trying to learn the basics. The educational and training materials given by the organization are quite valuable. There are several distinct alternatives to pick from.
At the same time, it should be highlighted that the broker does not have any regulatory control worldwide, and client accounts are not separated. Hence investors should exercise caution while depositing funds. Nevertheless, Olymp Trade maintains a strong community of satisfied traders and long-term consumers by providing a competitive trading platform with significant added value.