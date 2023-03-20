On A Mission to Improve Nation’s Health Thrissur Charitable Orthopedic Foundation’s On Foot

New Delhi (India), March 20: A group of Specialist doctors and like-minded professionals based in Kerala, India, joined together to start a Charitable medical research organization, recognized by the Indian government and has 80G and 12AA registration, with the goals of advancing medical research for the benefit of the common public health.
In contrast to many other organizations, Thrissur Orthopedic Charitable Foundation (TOC Foundation)does not fund any specific disease, condition, or research institution. They constantly seek methods to finance innovative and effective research. The mission of the TOC Foundation is to advance medical research to ensure perfect health by changing the way the health of our society is treated.
TOC Foundation is committed to ensure donations are employed to fund cutting-edge medical research rather than for advocacy, campaigning, or support services. They are indeed passionate about guaranteeing that the funds are distributed in a flexible yet responsive manner.
They have access to some of the best medical knowledge in the world because of their long-standing relationships with doctors who have previously made research contributions. Together with proper governance, they make sure to maximize impact in areas that need it most by appropriately using these contributions.
They are educating health professionals to make research accessible to common people in the shortest amount of time possible through major training programs ( completed five programs)
TOC Foundation has been actively engrossed in major projects few of which are- the size of the necrotic lesions on the femoral head on finite analysis-avascular necrosis, the Percutaneous treatment of elderly fractures, Basic science of meniscal tissue healing in knee injuries, The effect of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis in Covid-19 health workers, and the implementation of a new technique of endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery.
TOC Foundation has made a huge breakthrough in the field of stem cells, which will change the way we approach treatment. Stem cells will form new tissues that will potentially replace diseased and damaged body parts while posing a low risk of rejection and adverse effects. This is made possible by the stem cells' capacity to self-renew and give rise to succeeding generations with varying degrees of differentiation capabilities. The TOC Foundation has developed a method that will trigger a new strategy for treating fractured bones by speeding up the healing process. This development will decrease the need for surgery and will decrease the duration of rest required for the fracture to heal
It offers a thriving treatment plan which will spur the development of a novel method for treating broken bones and quickening the healing process.
Remarkable advancements in stem cell treatment, which are mostly available in developed nations but will now be offered in our nation at the most affordable prices and with the best outcomes.
The TOC Foundation has been doing medical research and made huge breakthroughs, but these will become useful to society only after many years. Keeping this in mind TOC Foundation launched a book - “MIND MASTERY - The Secret To Success”, so as to bring the concept of medical research in simple language in the form of a story so as to assist people to create lives focused around their passions. The practical exercises in this book are proven to increase brain power from 10% to 60% mental capacity.
We require more organisations like TOC Foundation willing to go the extra step in making medical research available to the common man and ensuring that everyone is healthy and strong. Our contribution to this organisation in the form of money or volunteering can ensure that they will deliver better and faster results.
You can contribute at TOC Foundation@Razor pay
For more information, visit: http://www.tocfoundation.com/