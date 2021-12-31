Oncohiv Seeks to Normalize the Use of Generics for Better and Affordable Healthcare

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has been long vocal for Health for All and equal access to health care facilities all across the world, equal access to health and sanitization is still a looming concern in India. Around 40% of Indians live on less than Rs. 72 per day. The escalating cost of the medical facilities, then, only fuels the healthcare exclusion in India. Oncohiv is a generic drug and OTC product distributor that functions as a pioneer in making healthcare more affordable and accessible.
Over the past few years, the use of generic medication has witnessed a significant upsurge due to their lower cost in comparison with their branded alternatives. India is no exception to that as, in a country with one of the highest per capita out-of-pocket expenditures, generics can save a lot of hard-earned money. Contrary to popular belief, generic does not mean duplicate or lower-quality. Generic drugs are proven to showcase the same efficacy, potency and safety as their branded peers. The Government of India is also encouraging this practice of using generic medicines by making it mandatory for physicians to prescribe generics to promote affordable healthcare in the country. Oncohiv has emerged as an alliance to this vision of healthcare inclusion with their giant marketplace for high-quality generic medications.
Oncohiv deals with a number of generic anti-cancer medications that can be used in the treatment of ailments like blood cancer, brain tumour, breast cancer, hepatic encephalopathy, leukaemia, liver cancer, low platelet count, prostate cancer, skin cancer, psoriasis and thyroid cancer. They also have generic drugs for Covid19 treatment including Ivermectin tablets like Iverheal 12, Iverheal 3, Iverheal 6 and Iverheal 12. Ivermectin is a medication that can be used in curing several parasitic infections. This class of drugs can provide effective remedies for parasitic infections in the intestinal tract, eyes or skin. As a generic alternative, these oral Ivermectin tablets cost way less than their brand-name counterparts. At the onset of the new Covid19 variant threat, their affordable and easy to access Covid19 medication can prove to be a lifesaver in an emergency situation. At the same time, Oncohiv sells generics for diseases like Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C. HIV/AIDS, Hodgkin’s Disease and Falciago. People also can get hold of a variety of anti-biotic medicines on their website.
Incepted in 2011, Oncohiv promises exceptional quality to its customers. To ensure the quality and safety of products on their website, they only approve products that have been manufactured in WHO approved facilities. They also demand a prescription from an authorised medical practitioner before the placement of order as a part of their safety measures. An expert audit team strictly monitors all the aspects of their business operations to guarantee the highest quality of services to their customers. With adherence to their customer-centric approach and quality control measures, Oncohiv strives to uphold the generic market in India.