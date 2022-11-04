One good way of fighting the fear is facing it: Creator Deepak Pareek

The feeling to get done everything effectively and quickly is satisfying and thrilling at the same time. Many students from school and college face a lot of pressure in striking a balance as well as excel in their academics, co-curricular and social life. Here are some life hacks, shared by Content Creator Deepak Pareek, that will boost abilities and confidence leading to maximizing college life.
Are you full of enthusiasm and bright ideas, but somehow you never manage to get anything done on time? This instant productivity hack will change your life! Deepak, an Entrepreneur, Content Creator, Keynote Speaker, and a Creative Film Producer who hails from Calcutta and now based in Mumbai, says that “Complete the task that will take the least amount of time first”, this will allow you to check off tasks from your to-do list making it lighter as you work your way down to the time-consuming and daunting tasks. It helps in boosting confidence and will give you a sense of feeling that, ‘Yes, I have done it and I can finish all of this today’.This innate feeling can help you in ways that you cannot imagine.
If you are confused about whether you should upgrade your existing skill-set or not, then the next hack is for you! Deepak says “It is always the combination of one hardcore skill in whatever field you are in, along with multiple other soft skills is required to excel in life” and he is right if you want to survive in this competitive world. Continuous learning not only will help you to become a skilled professional, but it would also increase your ability to think critically, allow you to portray the solutions you come up with confidently, and keep you in alignment with the usage of the latest technologies.
Deepak Pareek was an under-confident, introverted kid in school and he would not have gotten better if he did not muster up the courage to start the work required to achieve his dream. This is why he says, “One good way of fighting the fear is facing it”. He pointed out that the same approach helped him to become an entrepreneur and a creator. He started his entrepreneurial journey when he was in college with his venture Career Keeda and is now on to his second one, Iceberg Creations.
Another life hack that every student must practice is the ‘art of journaling’. Loads of students think that they can take mental notes and keep them intact in their ‘Mind Palace’ just like Sherlock Holmes, but guess what? Reality is different from fiction! Deepak says from his personal experience, “As soon as I started maintaining a diary or a journal to start noting things down, work has become seamless, I don’t have to remember anything in my brain, everything is written in the diary and that has helped me to focus on work much better”. Fleshing out ideas on a piece of paper gives it more room to grow, so this underrated trick is pretty kickass!
Try out all these hacks if you want to live your best college life.
Disclaimer:
