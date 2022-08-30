One-Month of CoinFantasy

The fascinating world of blockchain gaming has brought along a variety of new projects for gamers all over the world. Among these projects, one recently launched project has taken the limelight with its unique zero-loss gaming model that captures the financial crypto market.
CoinFantasy is the world’s first decentralized fantasy gaming platform based on the crypto trading markets. The project unveiled its beta version on 29th June on Avalanche Subnet and has acquired a massive community and interest and hosted various events. Let’s take a look at these tournaments.
Big Rewards With CoinFantasy
Since the launch of the CoinFantasy gaming platform, the project has been hosting a variety of tournaments. The project started with the CF Prime Cup, the first Mega Game for July.
●The CF Prime Cup had a game pool with total rewards of over 30,000 CFTs. The game was launched on 11th July at 12 PM UTC and saw massive participation from the community. The CF Prime Cup was paired with exciting rewards such as the ability to win 5,000 CFTs by getting at the top of the leaderboard.
●On the one-month anniversary of the gaming platform, CoinFantasy hosted a special game pool where the players of “World of Coins' ' will receive an assured airdrop in their wallet as a token of support and appreciation.
It is safe to say, the first month since the launch has been nothing short of excitement for the platform and the community. The CoinFantasy game has received over 60,000 signups as an overwhelming response from the community. In addition, the Mega Pool Games and CF Prime Cup saw massive participation from the users, and the project aims to bring more such exciting tournaments to the users in the coming months.With the same zeal CoinFantasy has launched Big Rewards Month between Aug 15- Sep 15
About CoinFantasy
CoinFantasy is a decentralized gaming platform where users can win rewards by predicting the outcomes of various portfolios of cryptocurrencies. It features game pools and prizes based on popular tokens in the space where anyone can participate and use their crypto knowledge to win CF Tokens. CoinFantasy is a non-custodial platform that uses smart contracts to hold the pool money before transferring it instantly to the winner after the game’s completion.