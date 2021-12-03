One Paramount: Welcome to future-forward office spaces at RMZ One Paramount

December 03: Designed to propel the future of big businesses, RMZ’s One Paramount represents the transformation of the workspace. It offers its members expansive views of the neighbourhood with an innovative central core design and wrap-around views from most of the offices.
One Paramount provides a 360-degree holistic zen space essential for a balanced life to help people rewind and overcome stress and anxiety, One Paramount spaces are designed for outdoor activities and wellness workshops. Indulge in self-care at a nail-art pop-up retail post-work, run errands, and then head for a healthy, wholesome meal without getting stuck in traffic. These lifestyle amenities set the benchmark for integrated work-life environments.
Spread over 2.40M Sft, One Paramount accommodates a plush central landscape area called ‘The Green Plaza’. Breaking away from a traditional workplace lobby, One Paramount offers a social lobby that is vibrant and dynamic, with afresh pressery, an organic cafe and an aqua bar, laying out a wide range of cuisines for the palate.
One Paramount is a gold-rated LEED property and is enrolled for WELL Certification, ensuring safety, health, and wellness are at the core of the infrastructure. Its unique and resilient design mitigates natural catastrophes, floods, cyclones and water shortages, ensuring business continuity.
With advanced and technologically smart infrastructure, climate-responsive facade, well-planned lifestyle experiences, and wellness and fitness amenities, One Paramount sets a new standard for the futurist workplace.