Online Business: Which CMS to Choose

Do you want to build a stunning online business and reinforce your digital footprint in the ecommerce market? It’s time to use a powerful CMS!
But what is a CMS? And which one would work best for your business website?
In this article, we’ll cover everything about CMS solutions and compare the most popular platforms like WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, and Wix.
What Do You Need to Start an Online Business?
Your website is the online representation of your brand. The way you design, maintain, and showcase your company's pages has a big impact on how successful your online presence is.
You can always take the easy route and hire a web developer to build the website for you, but this can easily cost you a fortune and it might never look and function like you imagined.
With the right tools, building and managing an online project can be a piece of cake. In this regard, CMS is the one of the most important tools at your disposal. The type of business you have, how you want to present your website, and the functionalities you need in your site are all variables to consider when selecting a CMS.
What Is CMS?
A content management system (CMS) is software that helps you build and manage your website, requiring no advanced technical or coding skills. It can help during your entire journey - from your design layouts to your most intricate site functionalities
HTML, JavaScript, and CSS are the most common programming languages used to create web pages. If you want to create your website from scratch (without a CMS), you'll need to have some experience with these languages and probably write a lot of code.
WordPress vs Other CMS
Although WordPress is the world’s most popular CMS platform, Joomla, Drupal, and Wix are other fine examples of widely used open-source content management systems.
Naturally, there are similarities and differences between all four platforms. Here's how they stack up against each other:
WordPress vs Joomla
WordPress began as a free blogging platform. But due to it’s open-source status and high popularity, the tool has been adding a wealth of features and tools over the years to achieve its current status.
Joomla is a highly extensive content management system that is both powerful and simple to use. The platform lets you create websites and a variety of business-oriented online apps.
Ease of Use
Even though Joomla’s interface is user-friendly, it still has a steeper learning curve than WordPress. In comparison, WP is ready for you to use out-of-the-box and its interface is quite intuitive and straightforward. It’s a close race between the two, but WordPress still takes the points .
Customization
Although both CMSs can assist you in the development of various kinds of websites, WordPress flaunts far more add-ons (over 50,000 plugins and 11,000 themes) than Joomla. Joomla is not to be overlooked though, as it has over 8,000 plugins and 1,000 themes. On top of that, WP offers a unique Customizer - your go-to place when you want to modify the ins-and-outs of your site theme.
Security
When it comes to security, both WordPress and Joomla have fairly robust architectures. That’s why your overall site protection depends on the security plugins and safeguards you apply on top of your CMS.
Because of its popularity, WordPress is more frequently targeted by hackers. However, when you consider the difference in market share, Joomla websites are breached more often on average.
SEO
Joomla takes the lead in this category since it allows you to enter metadata without an extra plugin. The app also includes a few other tools that make it easier for search engines to find your content.
When it comes to add-ons, though, WordPress has all the tools you'll need to improve the SEO of your content. Many of the plugins are available for free, but even the premium ones are often well-worth the investment.
Support
Even though Joomla has a lot of learning resources, such as tutorials, video guides, and message boards, it pales compared to its opponent.
WordPress has one of the largest communities that can assist with any problem. WP also receives regular upgrades, and a slew of developers from over the world produce new plugins and themes daily.
WordPress vs Drupal
Although Drupal came out before WordPress, it has a far smaller market share. The CMS is well-known for creating a diverse spectrum of websites, with notable clients including Tesla, the Emmy Awards, and the Australian Government.
Drupal is well-known for its ability to handle high-traffic websites and a capacity to adjust to any visual design.
Ease of Use
Drupal is better suited to developers or individuals with a basic understanding of web development. Regardless, it can do a wonderful job of assisting any user in creating a stunning website.
WordPress targets mainly beginners and those who wish to design a project with the least amount of effort. In that sense, WP is much more user-friendly and easier to learn than Drupal.
Customization
Drupal is a strong contender in terms of add-ons (modules). Over 40,000 plugins and 2,000 themes are available from official sources, nearly as much as WordPress and more than most other industry rivals.
Although both platforms help you create different types of content, Drupal offers more flexible options than WordPress. For example, a single WP single-site installation comes standard with five basic user roles. In comparison, Drupal includes an access control mechanism that allows you to create new roles with specific permissions.
Security
One reason enterprises and government entities embrace Drupal is its effective web security capabilities. App developers are even more active and focused than WordPress contributors when it comes to safety enhancements and patches.
Adding to that, Drupal-built websites are among the least vulnerable to hacking, a great contrast with WP’s alarming cybersecurity state.
SEO
Drupal, similar to Joomla, has some useful built-in tools for improving your website's SEO. Customizable meta-tags, caching mechanisms, and SEO-friendly URLs are great examples of such functionalities. As mentioned, you'll need plugins to do this on WordPress.
Support
The Drupal community today is easily over one million members, with a sizable percentage of them contributing regularly with various resources. Considering Drupal's small market share, this is quite impressive. Still, WordPress remains unmatched in terms of the external help you can get with the app.
WordPress vs Wix
Wix has come a long way since it started, rising to one of the strongest WordPress competitors. Not only is it a powerful website builder, but also offers an open-source architecture that makes it flexible to improvements. Here is a much more detailed Wix vs. WordPress comparison published by ScalaHosting if you like to learn more about those two platforms' pros and cons.
Ease of Use
Wix is a user-friendly site builder with a highly intuitive drag-and-drop interface. As a result, its typical target audience comprises beginners and those who want to easily build a website from the ground up.
Although the WordPress dashboard is quite user-friendly, some actions may necessitate some technical knowledge to fully master.
Customization
Wix's plugin gallery is much smaller than WordPress's. But you can still find some useful add-ons to incorporate more functionality into your website. Wix’s templates are also less customizable as opposed to WP’s rich themes.
With Wix, you’ll rely on the App Market and choose from over 280 applications if you want to enhance your website. In comparison, WordPress brings you a whole new world of creative possibilities through 50,000+ dynamic plugins.
Security
As a hosted website builder, Wix takes care of all the required security tasks and precautions on your behalf.
With WordPress, the overall security necessitates additional effort on your part. Still, you can hire a professional developer or opt for managed assistance from your host. This way, you can avoid the more technical tasks, like installation, maintenance, and updates.
SEO
As long as your website is correctly configured and you have the appropriate tools, WordPress takes the lead in the search engine optimization aspect. With WordPress, you have more options for fine-tuning your website's SEO, as well as a plethora of dedicated plugins for the job.
Wix's Wiz Guide walks newbies through a step-by-step process for improving their search engine results.
Support
Wix has its own dedicated technical support team that can be reached via a variety of communication channels. You can contact them by phone, email, or live chat, and the operators are often very responsive and helpful.
To get the same level of assistance with WordPress, you must first sign up with a reputable WP hosting provider with a support team well-trained for the app.
WordPress Benefits
As you can see, WP often exceeds the expectations when you pin it against its market competitors. But there are even more perks to using WordPress. Below are the most notable ones.
● It’s Free
Not only is WordPress open-source, but it also comes with a multitude of free plugins that can substantially enhance the functionality of your website. It also offers thousands of themes at no extra cost. Developers regularly create new add-ons and security patches thanks to the app’s large online community.
● Great for Beginners and Developers
Getting around the WordPress dashboard is a breeze from the moment you first start navigating. The CMS is well-organized and extremely intuitive off-the-bat.
Even though some basic technical expertise is always beneficial in taking full advantage of your website, WP still lets you establish and maintain it with little to no experience.
● Regular Updates
Thanks to its large community of developers, continuous updates are always available for WordPress, making it a highly secure and reliable CMS. Even when a major vulnerability arises - the devs are quick to find a solution and share it with the rest of the users.
● Flexibility
With such a vast number of available plugins, you can do almost anything with your website. For example, there is a free WooCommerce plugin that can easily transform your small website into a beautiful online store.
Conclusion
Content management solutions like Drupal, Joomla, Wix, and WordPress are four great options to build a website.
Still, due to its ease of use, large global community, and number of add-ons, WordPress outperforms them all. It’s far more user-friendly than Joomla or Drupal for most non-developers and much more diverse than Wix.
Even though Joomla and Drupal offer more features out-of-the-box, they are not as user-friendly and easily customizable as WP.
How about you? What is your weapon of choice for building a successful website?