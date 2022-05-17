Online hiring & engagement platform Dare2Compete rebrands to Unstop!

May 17: With almost all big company names as their clients, this new-age startup did a major undertaking! We are talking about the online hiring platform Dare2Compete that enables companies to discover, assess, and hire the right talent through accurate coding, non-tech and skill-based assessments, virtual recruitment platform, hackathons, coding challenges, and other gamified engagements like quizzes, case competitions, student challenges, etc.
The brand recently rebranded its name to Unstop, derived from their belief to #BeUnstoppable. Having served almost all big names, including Walmart, L'Oréal, Amazon, HUL, Aditya Birla Group, Marico, Hero, TATA, Flipkart, Asian Paints, Myntra, and many more, the brand is making rapid headway in the hiring industry.
Aimed to prepare for the next 300 million users worldwide, Dare2Compete is rebranded as Unstop so that it can be spelled, written, and spoken by anyone across the world; can be remembered easily at first connect, and above all, can provoke a stronger action - to be unstoppable.
Unstop aims to enable students and professionals to learn, practice, participate in engagements, and get hired, rewarded, and recognized.
The Unstop team celebrated its new identity by hosting 'Unstop Week' on Instagram. The fun contests and giveaways drew a good number of students who participated with energy and enthusiasm.
Unstop is the one-stop solution for companies to simplify the entire HR lifecycle - pre-hiring (employer branding), hiring (assessments & interviews), and post-hiring (engagements & leading indicators for offer dropouts) with everything neatly bundled under a single roof.
Both established and new-age companies have already hopped onto this platform, and have successfully met their objectives linked to either hiring or engaging their target audience.
It becomes a hassle-free process for companies to source candidates with its 3 Mn+ active users who constantly participate in competitions and engagements. It has been reported that some of these engagements even have more than a lakh candidates participating! So organizers can leverage the platform to tap an earlier unreachable talent.
The outcomes of many hiring challenges hosted at Unstop reflect that the companies have enjoyed more hires by interviewing fewer candidates. They have even reduced their interviews-to-offer ratios by at least 70%! Not to forget to mention, the benefit garnered from their nex-gen proctoring to eliminate fake profiles and people.
The clientele of Unstop has also leveraged accurate coding, non-tech, and skill-based assessments that filter candidates who are a real fit for any particular role. The best part is that all of this can be done and dusted on just one platform - Unstop.