Online marketplace Dontsearch.com targets UAE

Don’t search, an online marketplace for service providers, is targeting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as an attractive market for expansion. Despite slowing down during the pandemic, the five-year-old start-up sees great potential in the UAE, which has been investing heavily in its tech industry.
According to Hady Toby, co-founder of Don’t search, the UAE is an interesting market because it currently has a huge amount of government focus and investment in developing the tech industry and infrastructure. "The timing is amazing for us to be there: no one else is in the market yet, so it is a great opportunity," Toby said.
Don’t search allows users to find and book service providers from its platform and WhatsApp chat bot. The idea came about when Toby, Dont search’s co-founder, experienced difficulties finding service providers for himself. The platform quickly gained popularity in Israel, where it currently has over 100,000 visitors per month and 150,000 service providers. Don’t search plans to sign up at least 40,000 service providers in the UAE within a few months of operation.
To adapt to the UAE market, Don’t search offers content in both Arabic and English. Although the demographics of the UAE market is different from other places, Toby sees similarities in the problems users face when looking for service providers.
“We were always thinking that it is crazy how we are asking each other about good service providers, and none of us had the information readily available so we thought it would make sense to aggregate this information and make it available for all,” said Hady.
“Once we saw that users really liked the concept, we thought it would make sense to roll it out properly and we did so in the fall of 2018 Israel,” he added.
In addition to expanding regionally, Don’t search has also introduced a new product during the pandemic, a free online WhatsApp bot helper to assist users in finding the best available service providers.
Looking ahead, Don’t search plans to focus on growth in the UAE market in 2023. "We were very ambitious and audacious when we launched the platform, so the focus in 2022 is making these projects also successful in UAE since they are both potential markets," Toby said.
“We have a couple more expansions in the pipelines and are working on different product lines but if I have to say a single priority, it would be making UAE boom, you are more than welcome to visit our site and enjoy all of our benefits at : www.dontsearch.com” he added.
