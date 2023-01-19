Online Players Would Welcome Legal Limits and Safe Gaming Tools, Study Finds
The biggest operators in the real-money gaming industry have had a Responsible gaming (RG) policy for more than a decade, a market study reveals. Perhaps not surprisingly, most Indian players would also approve having a safer gaming experience, even if that means certain limits and checks imposed by law.
Gamers Agree on Responsible Gaming Policy
As much as two-thirds of online players appreciate having more socially responsible platforms, as revealed by a newly published research paper by SevenJackpots dedicated to responsible gaming policies, methods, tools and achievements.
Responsible gaming – also known as safe gaming – is a set of online standards that most reputable real-money operators have promoted for years. More importantly, these have had outstanding results and wide approval ever since digital gaming has gone mainstream.
The SevenJackpots paper deals with the main reasons for having an RG policy and the tools it takes to make it work. Authors cite university studies that show most players sticking to some basic personal limits even without specific RG rules – adopted by the website or app, or imposed by the government. An estimated 66% of gamers agree with the statement that they would rather play on a socially responsible platform than one that does not protect its users in any way.
Safe gaming policies invoke higher levels of responsibility by the industry, above all, even beyond any existing regulation by authorities. Typical tools provided at https://casinodays.com/in or any such regulated online casino site include time-outs, self-exclusions, spending limits, digital identity checks and various automatic pop-up warning signs based on player behavior. In addition, licensed operators promote self-assessment tools, various helplines and support groups.
Responsible gaming tools have been proven to work in cases of player inexperience, “binge gambling” or loss of self-control for any other reason. Gaming addiction is specifically addressed as a medical condition that requires support, counseling and possibly treatment.
Ultimately, the RG approach helps protect a range of vulnerable users such as minors or problem gamers. It also provides a safe and verified gaming environment that is suitable for both casual and professional gamer audiences. RG policies add transparency in the eyes of authorities, external auditors and consumers.
Mature Markets Show the Way
The online gaming industry in Europe, the UK and US and Australia – considered well-regulated markets – has always sought to demonstrate its reliability to consumers. Raising social responsibility standards is beneficial for operators as much as it is for players.
Legitimate operators go the extra mile to stand out in comparison with unlicensed offshore apps and sites. Responsible gaming has been promoted by the very entertainment industry as a testament of its fairness and integrity. Players have always responded favorably and the results are there for all to see.
Government regulators, tech support vendors, health services and consumer groups all have a role in creating awareness and demanding safe gaming environments. RG policies have shown, however, to be the only pragmatic way for all to achieve higher quality as much as a more reliable ecosystem for young and potentially vulnerable players. That alone justifies pushing for the RG approach to become part of nationwide regulations in India as well.
RG standards work well for both skill and chance gaming genres, whenever there is real-money involved but not only – getting carried away may be bad enough for kids and setting age limits cannot be easier with digital tools and ID verifications. Safe gaming elements include everyone who might tick the boxes of risk gaming behavior into prevention, mitigation and treatment channels, with proven success.
Such support services, however, cannot be legally expected from operators unless a Union framework regulation is passed to ensure the integrity of the industry and the safety of desi players. RG is a guiding principle but lawmakers need to do their part and put order in the online gaming space, a sector that has become too important to ignore.