Onlygood- A Sustainability Accounting & Management Platform is geared to accelerate in 2023

Upcoming A-Z Holistic Sustainability Solutions for Businesses.
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 19: In 2022, Onlygood surfaced as one of the premium Sustainability Accounting & Management Platforms for businesses in India and has successfully enabled more than 55+ Sustainability Installations with 22+ Clients. With this strategic database, they are set to become a one-stop Sustainability Solutions Service to enable a robust Green Network from Scope 3 of Emissions Measurements Protocols and also enable a proficient Carbon Capture & Carbon Monetising Systematic for Partnering Businesses.
A one-of-a-kind merger of human ethics & technology, Onlygood makes the process of hefty Sustainability Accounting very easy, rapid & highly accurate. The Platform, from data on-boarding to data crosstabs is AI-enabled, reducing the risk of human fallacy, which was to date one of the biggest hindrances in carbon accounting. In the form of a Carbon Dashboard, the numbers provided by businesses are carefully tabled and indexed against the global ESG & SDG Protocols and the dashboard is built to be globally shareable, which enhances transparency and reliability and hence, the reputation of the company. Additionally, a complete ESG Report is generated which highlights the company’s performance against various ESG Parameters under the purview of UN-SDG Protocols and also identifies emissions hotspots for an immediate action plan.
Now, it is important to understand that this is not a one-sided give-give process. Upon initiating the Sustainability Accounting, a visible difference is noted in the company’s growth metrics. In 6 months, companies have reported 10% growth in profit margins, pre-booking on sales orders and up to 15% cost reductions! How does that happen? Well, it is supposed to happen. It is just that our generic concepts of Sustainability aren’t underpinned with facts and figures, only assumptions and opinions.
“This is our next problem statement. We are here to create a Movement for Sustainability in the Business World by enlightening the enterprises about the massive benefits that this brings for them.” Rajeev Sinha, Co-founder of Onlygood
Higher profits, enhanced employee retention and consumer loyalty due to rebranded reputation, more investment opportunities and a widening of the market scale, are some basic benefits of Sustainability Inclusions in Businesses, suggested by the Mckinsey Sustainability Survey and experienced directly by Onlygood Partners. The global efforts of reducing carbon emissions intensity is not a drive that takes individuals to the forefront, the greatest need is to inspire “collectives”. As discussed in all major climate conventions like the COP27, IPCC, UN-SDG Summits etc. and from expert evaluations, Responsible Business is the need of the hour. Having said that, often concepts such as Sustainability are thrift as a mammoth deal without exercising upon the abilities it can advise in businesses. This creates issues such as Greenwashing and other fraudulent practices. The first step towards the inclusion of Sustainability in Business is generating Inspiration and to enable that, we need to talk numbers. Businesses run on Investments and until a return parameter is set, any inclusion in the strategic model of businesses reroutes as a burden.
“This inspiration does not come from the individual response towards environmental depletion, mandates and gushes of trading protocols. It is derived from an understanding that Sustainability Inclusions enable a Responsible hike in Profit & Reputation. The Enterprise Ecosystem is very heady & racy. Tell people what they will gain and they will listen!”
Vivek Mehra, Co-founder- Onlygood.
To fight that, in 2023 Onlygood is expanding its scope from an ESG Accounting & Reporting Platform to a complete Sustainability Solutions Provider, a space for Accounting, Reporting, Carbon Certifications, Carbon Monetising and all kinds of Sustainability Expertise-based services.
The ever-growing human consumption of non-renewable resources has put planetary harmony in a fix and has brought the urgency of positive climate affirmations, innovations and trading mandates in light. It is only a matter of time before Sustainability will drive the wheels of the world economy and attain direct grounds for optimum conservation practices and environmental safeguards.
A foresight of this undebatable development led Mr. Rajeev Sinha & Mr. Vivek Mehra to draw the blueprints of Onlygood, now emerging as a prediction that is soon going to dictate the global trading ecosystem.
For more information, kindly visit the website: https://onlygood.world/