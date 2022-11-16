Onnit Total Human Review – More than a Multivitamin

For the last few months, I was absent in the parties of my friends in the weekdays. I told them that, I have other work at home but the truth is, I feel so tired after my office work. So, I sleep for a whole day and night on the weekend.
I shared my problem with one of my colleagues. He advised me to consult with a doctor. Then I took an appointment of a doctor and he prescribed me a supplement named “Onnit Total Human.”
Thanks to my friend, doctor and obviously the manufacturer that now I have a more controlled life since I started taking Total Human Supplement. Now I feel much more energetic than before, have a peaceful sleep, and every morning I feel refreshed.
More importantly, now I finish all the office tasks efficiently and my boss is now satisfied with my performance. Also, I don’t miss weekdays parties now. My life becomes much more enjoyable now.
Based on my personal experience, I created this Onnit Total Human review. I shared each and every details for your convenience.
So, let’s get started.
What is Onnit Total Human?
Total Human from the manufacturer Onnit is a pack of multivitamin supplements. It is a combo of some of the most result-oriented products of Onnit Labs Inc. The included products are as below.
∙ €Alpha Brain
∙€Stron Bone
€Krill Oil
€Shroom Tech Support
€New Mood
€Key Minerals
€Total Human B Complex
€ViruTech
€Shroom Tech Immune
€Spirulina & Chlorella.
Generally, other available supplements on the market perform as a “single pill” that delivers what your body requires.
While Onnit Total Human offers several benefits and comes with 2 different packs: Day and Night.
Each pack consists of multiple pills and targets a particular area of the human body. Hopefully, you have already understood that you have to consume one pack in the day and another pack is formulated for night. Not only does it offer your body accurately what it requires to perform 24X7, but this multivitamin will also make sure that your body is getting the right nutrients and minerals at the right time.
Onnit Total Human performs to bring the best out of yourself following several ways, making it more than just a multivitamin.
What are the Common Ingredients of Onnit Total Human Day & Night Pack
Onnit Total Human offers the same benefits to beginners and those familiar with multivitamins' performance. The value of the multivitamin relies on the ingredients.
To learn about the ingredients list, we need to look at each pack separately. So, let’s take a closer look at the both Day and Night pack.
A few ingredients named Krill oil, Spirulina & Chlorella, and Shroom Tech Immune are available in both Day and Night pack, which means you take them 2 times/day.
Krill Oil
You might have heard about krill for the first time. It looks like a shrimp categorized as a crustacean found in the open sea.
Usually, other multivitamins contain fish oil, while Onnit Total Human have Krill oil. Now, you might be thinking about what is the benefit of using it.
Krill oil contains the below ingredient
∙€Phospholipids & Omega-3 fatty acids
∙€EPA & DHA
∙€Phosphatidylcholine
∙€Astaxanthin
As a result, improvement happens in your joint health, cardiovascular, and cognitive function.. Due to their effective outcome, many nutritionists now don’t prefer fish oil, they now advice to take krill oil.
Spirulina & Chlorella
Are you a green lover? If the answer is yes, you will surely love the taste of spirulina & chlorella in the Total Human.
It is a green-blue algae, considered as a highly nutritious compound. Spirulina & Chlorella consists of several nutrients that receive the best nutrient-dense food title from several nutritionists. These 2 ingredients provide the required anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidants to uphold your health condition.
Also, it is full of minerals, omegas, protein, and vitamins. If anyone suffers from imbalanced nutrition, taking 2 pills in a day will be of utmost useful.
Shroom Tech Immune
From the name itself, you can get an idea that this ingredient supports the user's immune system. Shroom Tech Immune is a blend of whole-food and mushroom that acts as an immune booster. Don’t assume that mushroom means Onnit uses regular mushrooms. Mushrooms like Chaga, Lemon, Turmeric, Oregano, Ginger, Bioperine and Astragalus Cordyceps Reishi Maitake Shiitake mix withstand infection and illness effectively.
Now, let’s look at the 2 packs of Onnit Total Human and figure out the difference between day and night packs.
Onnit Total Human Day Pack Ingredients
Along with the above 3 supplements, Onnit Total Human includes 4 other supplements named: Shroom Tech Support, Alpha Brain, Total Human B Complex, and Stron Bone.
This pack is designed in such a way so that you can get the required nutrients just after you leave the bed. It aims to improve your focus, general wellness, endurance, and energy.
Let’s take a closer loofk at why these 4 supplements are exceptional.
Shroom Tech Support
If you are looking to improve your overall energy level, Shroom Tech Support is the right solution for you. It is formulated using Green tea extract, Rhodiola, methyl b-12, Ashwagandha, and Cordyceps Sinensis.
Due to the efficient performance of all these ingredients, you will get the required energy to perform at your best.
You will love to know that Florida State University tested Shroom Tech Support for 3 months to check whether it has any side effects. The study showed that it doesn’t have any drawbacks and creates allergies, which means it is 100% safe to use.
Alpha Brain
Alpha Brain is a nootropic brain boofster, one of the well-known supplements of Onnit. This supplement helps the user to stay at the top of his focus and memory. The included ingredients of Alpha Brain are:
∙€L-Tyrosine
∙€L-Theanine
∙€L-Leucine
∙€Alpha GPC
∙€Bacopa Monnieri
∙€Huperzine-A
If you want to get the best performance from your brain throughout a whole day, Alpha Brain helps you achieve it. More importantly, this supplement is free from Gluten / Dairy / Nut, Keto-Friendly, Paleo, Gluten-free, Dairy-Free, Nut-Free, Keto-Friendly, Paleo certified drug-free, and Caffeine-Free.
Total Human B Complex
Our body requires Vitamin B regularly. Vitamin B offers numerous benefits like supporting cognition function, offering energy to remain active for a whole day, improving neural pathways, boosting the immune system, and playing a vital part in cell metabolism. This supplement consists of the below ingredients:
∙€Thiamine
∙€Riboflavin
∙€Niacin
∙€Vitamin B6
∙€Folate
∙€B12
∙€Biotin
∙€Pantothenic Acid
∙€Vitamin B1
The mix of all these vitamins will ensure that your body will get the required energy to stay energetic and focused for 24 hours.
Stron Bone
Ever wondered how you will stay active and strong without healthy bones? Over time, our bones and joints start showing poor performance. Also, strong bones are mandatory for those who exercise regularly. If you don’t get support from your bones, your active lifestyle will do more mischief instead of good.
In order to assist you in strengthening your bones, the Stron Bone supplement offers the best result.
The active ingredients of Stron Bone are listed below:
∙€Strontium
∙€Vitamin E
∙€BioPerine
∙€Vitamin K2
∙€Boron
∙€Copper
∙€Potassium
∙€Manganese
New bone will start increasing, and bone breakdown will reduce after you take the Stron Bone supplement.
Onnit Total Human Night Pack
Onnit Total Human day pack is designed to let you move forward during the day; the night pack is responsible for keeping the user’s body down. 3 supplements play a vital role at this point: ViruTech, Key Minerals, and New Mood.
After a stressful day, our body needs to rest at night. Sometimes we feel so tired that we want to quit for the day as soon as possible. The Onnit Total Human Night pack lets you bear the tired comfortably. Also, it allows you to wake up fresh in the morning.
Now, let’s learn more about the 3 supplements of the Onnit Total Human Night Pack.
ViruTech
The functionalities of ViruTech and Shroom Tech Immune are quite similar. ViruTech supports the immune system also but follows a different method. Shroom Tech Immune acts as a “ring” that helps your immune system to wake up. On the other hand, ViruTech performs as a “alarm” that alert your immune system against potential malfunction.
ViruTech’s active compounds are:
∙€L-Lysine
∙€Alpha Lipoic Acid
∙€Quercetin
∙€Vitamin C
∙€Zinc
∙€Selenium
Key Minerals
This supplement is a blend of strong minerals. It is pretty similar to the Human B Complex but consists of a variety of vitamins. This supplement is a combination of the below ingredients:
∙€Calcium
∙€Magnesium
∙€Iodine
∙€Boron
∙€Molybdenum
The blend of all the ingredients mentioned above improves different functionality and systems of your body. Also, it helps you to have a sound sleep at the end of the day.
New Mood
The last supplement you will take at the end of the day to get ultimate relaxation is the New Mood. The manufacturer titled it” deep breath and a smile in a bottle.” It is responsible for giving you superior comfort after a stressful day, a successful workout, or whatever activities you do. This is a combination of the below ingredients:
∙€L-Tryptophan
∙€5-HTP with Vitamin B6
∙€Magnesium
∙€Vitamin D3
∙€Niacin
∙€Valerian Extract
∙€Chamomile Extract
∙€Lemon Balm Extract
∙€Jujube Extract
Be noted that, the New Mood supplement is only available with the Onnit Total Human Night pack.
Why did We like Onnit Total Human?
Onnit Total Human is considered the best supplement among thousands of supplements. This supplement consists of high-grade ingredients and has received several positive reviews.
Convenient Packs
The most impressive feature of this supplement is its day and night pack. Every morning, start your day with the day pack you need to take with the first meal. The night pack requires to take at dinner.
In order to support your day and night activities, the packs are formulated with multiple vitamins and minerals. Since both packs are a combination of day + night pack, it is convenient for day to day use. Also, you can carry them in your tote bag quite conveniently.
Small Pill Size
Unlike other supplements, Onnit Total Human doesn’t come with bigger pills. A handful of pills is available in both day and night packs, supporting you to accomplish different tasks efficiently.
Onnit Total Human is a complete supplement that improves different body functionality and withstands illness and infection.
For instance, the day pack is formulated to focus on your tasks and feel more energetic for a whole day.
While night pack supplements boost up your immune system and give you peace of mind in the night.
Well-formulated for Good Health
The included vitamins and minerals take care of your bone, health, and heart. Both packs are special weapons for improving the immune system to let you stay healthy.
Additionally, Onnit Total Human has vitamins and minerals which are unavailable in regular food items. Krill oil and Spirulina & Chlorella are such types of ingredients that you will not get constantly.
Overall, Onnit Total Human offers the below benefits.
Why did we like it?
∙€It is an all-in-one solution for your health and energy requirement
∙€This is a cost-efficient supplement since you will get all products combined
∙€It is a pack of all adequate vitamins and minerals that withstands infections
∙€The pack comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee
∙€You can carry it anywhere
∙€Supports 24X7; even the supplements remain active when you are sleeping
Are there any Possible Side Effects of Onnit Total Human?
Since it is a pack of several minerals and vitamins, you might be worried about the possible side effects.
The good news is that, until now, no potential side effects have been found on the human body.
However, supplements react from person to person. If you ever face any side effects after consuming Onnit Total Human, stop taking or reduce consumption.
Moreover, it would be best to consult your doctor before taking Onnit Total Human.
Generally, no side effects have been reported.
Drawbacks:
∙€Setting a different timer is essential for different packs
∙€You will need to take lots of pill per sitting
When to Take Onnit Total Human?
It is significantly necessary to consume the supplement following the right procedure to get the best result.
Follow the below prescription for consuming this supplement.
∙€Consume this supplement with a meal
∙€Day pack needs to take with the first meal
∙€Night pack should be taken with dinner
Onnit Total Human – Dosage + Packaging + Pricing
So we have shared the ingredients list, benefits, and drawbacks of Onnit Total Human. Now, let’s look at the packaging and the procedure of how you can start adding this product to your diet.
In terms of packaging, it comes with an easy to implement package, so don’t face any trouble taking it, even in a busy schedule. Instead of a bottle, it comes in ready-to-use packs.
The box is available with 60 packages (30-day package + 30-night package). If you take it every day, the packages will last a month. Each package consists of all the pills which are required to take at once.
This way, you don’t need to sort out the pills. Simply open the pack and consume the pills with your meal. On the ingredient label, you will also find the nutrition facts of every pill; it helps you to know what you are consuming to energize your body.
Onnit Total Human is available on the official website of Onnit. Find the below price list for your reference.
Product
Purchase without Subscription
Purchase with Subscription
(15% off)
Quantity
Total Human (30-day Supply)
$137.95
$117.26
1
Total Human (60-day Supply)
$275.90
$232.52
1
Total Human (90-day Supply)
$413.85
$351.77
1
Total Human (07-day Supply)
$39.95
1
Frequently Asked Question
Question: Does Onnit offer a free trial of Total Human?
Answer: Yes, Onnit offers a free trial of Total Human for 7-days. Upon signing up, customers will get this free trial, and Onnit will send it for just the shipping cost and tax. You need to keep in mind that you need to cancel the subscription any time within the first 17-days after ordering. Onnit will not send any extra product. Visit this page to get a free trial.
Question: What does Onnit Total Human do?
Answer: Onnit Total Human is carefully formulated to provide the below benefits
∙€Optimize your brain
∙€Improves your overall health
∙€Reduces breakdown of bone
∙€Boost up energy level
Question: Is Alpha Brain a Total Human?
Answer: Yes, Alpha Brain is a part of the Total Human Day pack. You will be able to complete your daily tasks more efficiently than before after consuming Alpha Brain every day in the morning.
Full Stop
Onnit Total Human will surely let you perform at your best efficiency. You will have a productive day, a night of peaceful sleep, and a fresh morning every day once you start taking it.
The day pack improves your energy, lets you focus, and takes care of your overall well-being. On the flip side, the night pack increases the depth of your sleep that supports the productivity of the next day.
We shared enough information in this Onnit Total Human Review. All in all, it is a great supplement that is worth the try!
