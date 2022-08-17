Op-Ed: On Warren buffet tweet, "Money is not everything. Make sure you earn a lot before speaking such nonsense."

When Warren Buffet pens something, it inspires many to perform. Like any other aspiring individual, I am influenced by Buffett's forward-looking strategies of life and the way he puts his thoughts with openness, honesty and positivity.
So today, when I came across a tweet from Warren Buffet where he said: "Money is not everything. Make sure you earn a lot before speaking such nonsense.” I contemplated its multiple interpretations. The words are chosen to have different elucidations, depending on the people, their lifestyle, and their responses.
As a reader and a commoner, the first perspective about this quote/text drives me straight into the rich vs poor discussion, where "Money is not everything" is the nonsense that Buffet is referring to and that one saying the opposite had better first earned a lot of money to give such a statement. The rich often say this since they are privileged and don't have to worry about going overdrawn or failing to pay their bills. Moreover, when Buffet further says, "Make sure you earn a lot before speaking such nonsense," he means that these rich people who have reached a certain level in life, monetarily, are in the full capacity to say that "money is not everything". However, it cannot be denied that for someone who hasn't made a lot of money, money matters and is everything until one earns to meet their basic needs.
Another way of looking at this maxim is entirely reverse. Imagine if someone said "money is everything", and the quote Buffet tweeted was a reply to the same. In this case, the successful American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist would be referring to the person to whom "money is everything" to be completely nonsensical.
Here is this reply about 'money not being in line for a reason. While money can buy you materialistic happiness, it doesn't always equate to a meaningful existence or good& healthy life. The person who said "money is everything" would probably have said it because they aren't rich enough to realise money isn't everything, so Warren regards it as nonsense since money can't buy you love, friends, or health".
However, it all depends on the context of the person reading it and their understanding of any text shaped by their previous/present financial standing. Readers may interpret the same powerful tweet differently because they bring their own experiences.
To me, the takeaway from Buffet's tweet is the importance of working hard, getting the education you need to land a good job and working hard and long enough to get to yourself in a place where you can easily meet all your basic needs and be in a position to advise someone. Eventually & undeniably, money makes life a lot easier!
The author is a Mumbai – based student writer: Sia Kusumgar