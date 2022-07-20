Opportunities Created by Metaverse - Dr.Yasam Ayavefe Foresees Future Development in Various Sectors

Metaverse is predicted to be the next great thing after the invention of the computers and the internet because of its own economy and highly expandable virtual area. It provides significant opportunities and invaluable benefits for its users.
The term "metaverse" refers to a persistent, online, three-dimensional world that is composed of a huge number of different virtual worlds. Metaverse will enable users to collaborate, meet, play, and socialise in these 3D spaces. In other words, the metauniverse is a notion in which the physical and virtual worlds will unite completely to become one. It is a platform in which Facebook and Google have invested billions of dollars in the creation.
Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies are intended to power these three-dimensional virtual environments for users, further blurring the line between real and digital life.
In the next years new corporations will emerge with their own visions of how to take use of metaverse once the technology is adequately developed. All “metaverses” will be linked together in the same way the Internet is today.
We needed to discover more about the Metaverse's future application and had the privilege of speaking with Dr.YaşamAyavefe, an acclaimed international businessman, the founder and chairman of Milaya Capital Limited, and a strong technology trendsetter and futurist.
He stated that “The Metaverse's future is unquestionably bright, and it will surely be a major story in the coming years. It will have a substantial impact on a few sectors, including gaming, commerce, education, and communication, in my opinion. Firstly, we all know that Metaverse solutions have a lot of potential in the game business. It will provide gamers with an authentic experience. Additionally, it is a fascinating concept in the commerce industry. Consider the possibility that we may shop digitally in virtual malls without ever leaving our homes. Isn't that remarkable? I am most intrigued about the application of the Metaverse in the education sector. The next generation of students could experience nearly anything, from virtual history courses to scientific experiments in a virtual lab. Just imagine how all of this knowledge may be taught to students in such an engaging and interactive manner.”
We may assume that a large number of activities that currently occur in the actual world could potentially arise in the Metaverse in vast quantities. It is essential for Metaverse to evolve into an ideal set of tools and infrastructure that will aid in our further development as human beings.
