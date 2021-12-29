Optional Benefits That Improve Your Global Health Plan

December 28: WHO expects the Omicron variant to be detected in more and more countries as national authorities uplift their sequencing activities and surveillance. As of November 28, 2021, 56 countries were reported to implement travel restrictions to try to delay the importation of Omicron. However, the WHO advises that unavoidable international travel, such as travel for emergencies and repatriation, must continue to be given importance at all times during the ongoing pandemic. Therefore, although more than 100 cases of the new variant have been detected in India by now, you may be allowed to travel to another country for a medical emergency in the near future.
When you travel overseas, say, with your family, you must be having a family health insurance plan in India with global coverage. Then if you suddenly fall sick in unfamiliar territory, you can still get access to quality medical treatment right away. Even though medical procedures are costlier abroad, you can finance them with your insurance and avoid having a liquidity crunch.
Unlike a travel insurance policy, a global health insurance plan offers both domestic and global coverage. So, even if you need to have some follow-up procedures after returning to India, you can fund them as well with the same insurance plan. This can save your costs of buying a new insurance policy on travelling from one country to another.
Therefore, it's a good idea to buy a global family health insurance plan in India to secure the lives of yourself and your loved ones against any health-related uncertainties in life. Such insurance is vital for critical illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, renal disorders, liver cirrhosis and lung diseases.
When Do You Need Optional Benefits for Your Global Health Insurance Plan?
Optional benefits offered on a family health insurance plan in India are optional packages that you can avail of according to your changing life stages to customise the base cover. Therefore, you pay for them only when you opt for them.
Global inflation has increased from 2.7% in 2016 to 3.5% in 2021. Inflation refers to the systematic rise in the prices of services and goods in general. The increase in inflation worldwide, particularly from 3.2% in 2020 to 3.5% this year, is, to some extent, due to the way the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global economy. Therefore, the cost of travelling overseas has risen. So has increased medical costs not only in India but outside the country.
If you need to travel abroad to seek essential medical treatment now, you must make sure that your global critical illness insurance coverage is adequate to finance all medical expenses overseas. In case you doubt that, you must go for optional benefits on various aspects of your insurance like global hospitalisation, outpatient care, travel and medical second opinion expenses.
Optional Benefits of ManipalCigna Global Health Insurance Plan
One of the top providers of family health insurance plans in India, Manipal Cigna understands that travel expenses can be very high when you need to travel to a foreign country from India. It also understands that the cost of certain treatment procedures like radiotherapy and chemotherapy abroad can be beyond your affordability. For such reasons, Manipal Cigna offers significant optional benefits with a global health plan.
These include:
• Global Hospi Cash: ₹25,000 is offered in cash daily for every 24 hours of hospitalisation of the insured up to 15 days for treatment of a covered critical illness.
• Global Convalescence Benefit: A lump sum amount of ₹10,00,000 is paid for consecutive hospitalisation of the insured for 15 days or more for treatment of a covered critical disorder.
• Global Outpatient Expenses: Coverage of outpatient medical costs of up to ₹1,00,000 towards a critical illness covered by the insurance plan.
• Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy Cash: Availability of ₹25,000 INR in cash for day-care treatment of the insured under radiotherapy or chemotherapy for up to 12 sittings every policy year.
• Travel Expenses Benefits: A lump sum cash benefit based on the selected area of coverage (₹5,00,000 for worldwide; ₹3,00,000 for worldwide except Canada and the USA) payable once in the insured's lifetime for treatment of each covered major disease
• Global Second Opinion: A second medical opinion can be sought once during the insured's lifetime for every covered major disease from the plan's global network of medical practitioners.
These benefits of critical illness insurance are available under the Global+ category. Optional health insurance benefits are also available for other categories like Health+ and Women+. Health+ offers air ambulance cover, bariatric surgery cover and several other advantages. Women+ offers coverage for consultation, screening, and vaccination of women-specific health problems.
Now that you see the flexibility of optional insurance benefits and how they can boost your global health insurance, opt for them soon. For that, consider choosing a leading provider of family health insurance plans in India, such as Manipal Cigna.