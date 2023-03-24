Orchids The International School is on a mission to transform the future of students via innovative curriculum design

New Delhi (India), March 23: The education sector of India is undergoing a quintessential transformation. Innovative curriculum design leads to different learning experiences that result in significantly and substantially better learning outcomes. The Indian Government is actively involved in the implementation of the National Educational Policy 2020 across the country, which aims to reform and revitalise the education system in India and instruct schools to adhere to NEP guidelines. In this regard, Orchids The International School, one of the leading k12 school chains, has been a frontrunner in implementing the NEP curriculum. Orchids have successfully implemented new-age subjects like Robotics, Horticulture, Astronomy, and Financial Literacy in its curriculum offering.
Robotics as a career choice is gaining popularity among today's students. STEAM education is one of the most important and new aspects of the k-12 traditional educational system. As a part of STEAM education, Orchids has introduced robotics as a subject in its curriculum to close the gap between computer science and robotics. Robotics courses meet the needs of a changing world by equipping students with skills that will help them in the long term.
The STEM curriculum at Orchids has been accredited by STEM.org, an international body. The robotics course at Orchids has been meticulously designed to allow young geniuses to explore the world of technology and robotics extensively. In 2022, Orchids The International School clinched the 'Best Robotics Solution' award at the Ed Tech X Indian Education Awards 2022, organised by Franchise India in media partnership with Entrepreneur Media
Horticulture
Adhering to the NEP 2020 norms, Orchids The International School is one of the few schools to implement horticulture as part of its curriculum. Students from Grades 1 to 10 get to learn about horticulture, comprising both theory and practical classes. Horticulture deals with the growing of fruits, nuts and vegetables, and aromatic and medicinal plants. The school has built a polyhouse. Students are getting to learn about different vegetation, signs related to the plants, modern farming methods and the usage of pesticides, among other lessons.
Orchid’s horticulture curriculum would guide the students on the basic procedure, process, and requirements for setting the area of polyhouse along with the process and need of irrigation. One of the key features of the horticulture curriculum is to develop entrepreneurial skills among the students.
Financial Literacy Program
Today, financial literacy is a must-have life skill rather than an option. Students need to become financially literate and responsible citizens of tomorrow. Knowing how to manage one’s money is a life skill that facilitates a sense of autonomy. It is true that disseminating basic financial literacy to children could effectively boost their aspirations and pursuit of goals. Keeping this in mind, Orchids The International School has introduced Financial Literacy Program (FLP) in its curriculum in order to familiarise students of Classes 1 to 10 with the basics of financial planning.
Budding Farmers Market
Combining the teachings of Horticulture and Financial Literacy, the school has recently launched a program titled 'Budding Farmers Market'. The students grow their own produce in the polyhouse, harvest them and fix a price for their products considering the costs incurred to grow the vegetables organically. The students demonstrate the process of harvesting the vegetables in the presence of their parents, encouraging them to practise kitchen gardening.
Through this program, students get the opportunity to:
- To grow their own produce which includes lettuce, celery, basils and rosemary
- Sell these products to parents in a market-style setting
- Showcase their skill and knowledge in harvesting, sales and marketing
- They learn money management skills - Calculating profit and loss
- Understanding how farmer's market functions
- Teamwork
How Students benefit from experiential Learning - Orchids The International School is the pioneer in introducing innovative subjects in the curriculum and has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to new-age learning techniques. At Orchids, we use a combination of field-based experiences and classroom-based learning. Field-based learning includes field trips, internships, practicums, cooperative education, and service learning.
Activity-based learning is a unique way of learning where students get directly involved in doing activities and exploring as per their knowledge level. Experiential learning encourages creativity, helps students learn from mistakes, fosters reflective thinking, and prepares students for future experiences. We know that what we do with our own hands remains in our minds and memory forever. That’s why activity-based learning not only motivates our interest rather gives students an opportunity to follow trial and error theory.
Students at Orchids get ample opportunities to observe, explore and revise the concepts, which brings holistic development to the child and helps to build a confident personality. At Orchids, the curriculum is designed with the goal of preparing children for the jobs of tomorrow, providing industry-relevant skills as well as life skills, and Integrated learning should be taken as top priority in schools.