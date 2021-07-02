Organica Biotech: Providing economical and biological solutions to all your wastewater concerns

Organica Biotech Private Limited has emerged as a leader in the space of biotechnology in the fields of sanitation, agriculture, solid waste management, industrial wastewater treatment and sewage treatment with the use of its unique and robust microbial technology. The company was founded in year 2000 with a vision of a sustainable future for the planet and has put their vision into play over the last 21 years in all its verticals. In 2004, we lay the foundation of our global exports division with our first export of aquaculture products to Vietnam. We also established our agricultural division to help farmers tackle problems by using our biological soil enhancements to bring you nutritious, healthy food. Governments use our solutions to solve sanitation challenges. Responsible individuals, communities and organisations use them to reduce their environmental impact. Factories use our microbial technology for industrial wastewater treatment and meet environmental norms without adverse impacts to ecosystems.
Each product technology has been developed through inter-disciplinary sciences of microbiology, enzymology, biochemistry, organic chemistry, fermentation and pharmaceutical technology. Through intense research, we have accumulated over 3000 carefully selected different strains of bacteria, and each product may contain up to 94 different strains of bacteria.
India’s large scale industrial development over the past years have brought about major degradation of natural water bodies and environmental concerns. In order to mitigate the impact of effluents, a lot of attention is now being focused into industrial wastewater treatment. It is important to understand that with each industrial operation and types of material being used in manufacturing processes, effluent compositions become dynamic. Over the years, Organica Biotech has been able to cope with this dynamic effluent and has come out as front runners for solutions related to Industrial wastewater treatment and sewage treatment. Our team of expert’s partner with you and guide you from lab to site to provide effective, sustainable and responsible solutions with clear performance value. Along with a range of excellent microbial products, the team’s expertise to analyze processes of industrial wastewater treatment and pinpoint problems area’s is what makes us different and unique. The company also stands out due to the constant improvement of products for industrial wastewater treatment and sewage treatment with the help of our in-house R&D team. With the help of Our state-of-the-art DSIR certified R&D laboratory and highly qualified microbiologists and biotechnologists we also ensure testing products with industrial effluents at a lab-scale through our treatability study, BioSure and a bacteriological industrial wastewater treatment analysis BioCheck.
Organica Biotech’s range of different probiotic agents aid in industrial wastewater treatment management, sewage treatment, lake/pond remediation and FOG bioremediation. This technology is an outcome of extensive research that has customized, formulated and crafted its products to unlock the potential of microorganisms to target specific ‘pain points’ in industrial wastewater treatment and sewage treatment. Application of our industrial wastewater probiotics results in lowered sludge volumes, odor management and a reduction in overall operational and chemical costs for the ETP/STP.
The company is constantly adapting and changing its innovative methods in industrial wastewater treatment and sewage treatment by addressing all compliance norms and creating a path to a sustainable future through industry specific solutions.