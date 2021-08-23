Orthodontists Recommend Invisalign for Straightening Teeth

The invisible orthodontics has become the most sought dental treatment in recent years. The advantages of Invisalign, which is how this invisible system for aligning teeth is known, are diverse: more hygienic, much more comfortable and less painful than metal braces. If you are thinking of correcting your teeth, do not miss what the experts tell us about the method that has revolutionized oral health.
Showing off beautiful, aligned, healthy and white teeth has become a 'must have' in today's society. This has caused a real boom in dental treatments : whitening, veneers but, above all, invisible orthodontics or Invisalign. Dr. Daniel Bronsky, orthodontist and co - founder of the Invis Dental Clinic in London, explains that "Invisalign is a system of removable orthodontics based on transparent aligners that the patient must wear and change every two weeks. Each set of aligners is tailored to the patient's mouth, so it is a completely personalized dental appliance that goes, little by little, managing to carry out the dental micro-movements planned by the orthodontist until the optimal result is achieved. Before starting the treatment, the specialist carries out the planning of the case and designs the aligners that the patient will need using computer software called ClinCheck."
Aesthetics And Health
The Doctor Ivan Malagon, director Ivan Malagon Clinic, emphasizes that "in addition to the aesthetic benefits, orthodontics has health benefits. This is the basis of any planning of our treatments. Find harmony and balance between health and aesthetics of the mouth with the rest of the structures of the face. The correct alignment of our teeth favors the correct distribution of the loads during chewing, so that we manage to keep the gums and all the tissues that have to support them healthy forever. A correct orthodontic treatment is not only to align the teeth, but in the right hands it will prevent future tooth sensitivity, headaches, muscle strain or contractures in the neck, back or other directly related parts of the body."
How Is Invisalign Different From Traditional Braces?
According to Dr. Bronsky "it works like any other fixed orthodontics (metal braces, sapphire etc), so it is indicated to solve any problem of dental malocclusion (crowding or separation of teeth).” However, Invisalign has become the most demanded dental treatment for its comfort. Nobody denies the fact that wearing an appliance on your teeth is not something pleasant, unless, as in the case of invisible orthodontics, you can take it off to eat. Herein lies the difference with traditional braces. Invisalign is removed for eating and brushing teeth, so it is a much more comfortable and hygienic method. Of course, it is more discreet, because they are transparent, so it can only be seen at short distances.” The orthodontist adds one more difference compared to traditional braces "by not wearing any metal part, it causes fewer dental emergencies and its adaptation period is shorter, only 2 or 3 days".
Is Invisible Orthodontics Suitable For All Types Of Patients?
In principle, yes, but it has to be the orthodontist who decides. If you are thinking of correcting your teeth, you should put yourself in the hands of a good professional, who will have to assess your case before performing the treatment.
How Long Should I Wear Invisalign?
To achieve the desired results, Dr. Bronsky says "the aligners should be worn for at least 22 hours a day, otherwise the treatment slows down. The recommendation is to remove the aligners exclusively to eat and brush the teeth. Depending on the problem oral treatment presented by the patient, the average duration of invisible orthodontics is 18 months. There are mild cases that can be resolved in 12 months and other more complex cases that can last up to 24 months. "
What Is The Price?
Invisalign is more expensive than traditional braces. As it requires a greater specialization on the part of the orthodontist. In addition, the price varies depending on the type of malocclusion. In most clinics in London, Invisalign treatments start at 1200 pound and include all concepts necessary to achieve a perfect denture: splints, complete orthodontic study, professional oral hygiene, possible emergencies related to orthodontics, revisions and retainers ". At Dr. Bronsky's clinic, the price of the aligner treatment ranges from 1,300 to 5,500 pound, depending on the complexity of the case and the need for the treatment time, which lasts between 3 and 24 months.
How To Care For Invisalign Splints?
The hygienist Elianna Ottaviano, a member of the team of Doctor Iván Malagón, gives the tips so that the aligners are preserved correctly:
- Brush the aligner, and do not forget to always wash your hands, before brushing the teeth and touching the brush, as it goes to the mouth.
- The aligners must be cleaned with cold water and hand soap, not with toothpaste, since the latter has small particles that can leave the aligners opaque. There are also specific brushes for aligners.
- Later, we must keep it in the box, which must be clean and disinfected, because that is a breeding ground for any type of microorganism.
- Once in the box, we must brush our teeth with the same brush and the same toothpaste.
- Avoid smoking, because it stains the teeth and aligners, chewing gum, because they can get stuck, drink wine, tea, coffee or other beverages that can stain the aligners.
And After The Treatment?
Dr. Daniel Bronsky warns "teeth have 'memory’, so if there is nothing to prevent it, they will gradually return to the initial position they were in before starting orthodontics. This is very frustrating for patients who have invested their money and time in achieving a functional and aesthetic smile . To prevent this from happening, it is essential to place an effective retention system. We have fixed, fine wires that are placed on the inside of the teeth, so they are not visible or affect the day-to-day of the person, and are removable. Retainers are very similar to Invisalign aligners. At first, it is common for the orthodontist to recommend the patient to wear them 24 hours a day, but later, they are only worn during sleep hours."