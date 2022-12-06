Oryen Network Is Target For Fantom And Polygon Teams To Bring Cross-Chain

With crypto projects contending for the top spot in DeFi, one can expect exceptional functionalities and utilities that these projects offer the cryptocurrency community.
Oryen, the latest edition to DeFi has caused quite a stir among major crypto projects like Fantom and Polygon as they team up to bring cross-chain synergy with the sole purpose of matching Oryen’s incredible growth in a fairly short period.
Oryen (ORY)
Oryen stands tall in terms of the predictability of yield that ushers new and existing investors into the world of passive income through a purposeful decentralized finance protocol. OAT- Oryen Autostaking Technic, Oryen’s protocol enables a platform built to facilitate automatic staking and auto-compounding returns for simply investing in the protocol.
An APY of 90% is assured, thanks to Oryen’s auto-compounding feature that ensures a constant highest guaranteed APY of any paying protocol in crypto through its very own native currency called ORY. A unique benefit that OAT secures is fast rebasing rewards that are consistent and timely. Essentially OAT pays every 60 minutes or 24 times a day, thus making it the fastest autostaking protocol, especially with other protocols that offer rebase rewards every 8 hours with the risk of losing on gaining maximum rewards.
OAT utilizes a positive rebase formula to ensure the increase of the ORY token’s supply allowing holders to keep growing their portfolio similarly to traditional staking protocol. According to Business2Community, Oryen is one of the newest cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.
Oryen focuses on innovative measures to assure uncommon benefits and values that are implemented through OAT. The OAT protocol also serves as a foundation for Oryen products, services, and projects with the sole aim of redefining different aspects of cryptocurrency.
Fantom (FTM)
Fantom is a blockchain-based platform that focuses on scalability through the creation of decentralized applications (DApps), enterprise applications, and ledger services to ensure the validation of transactions across financial systems. FTM, Fantom’s native crypto is used to promote lower fees when transacting, and during a peer-to-peer exchange.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon is a blockchain ecosystem that allows for cross-chain integration with other blockchain networks and scale. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it uses a proof of stake mechanism for processing transactions. The Indian-built blockchain has its native token, MATIC is an Ethereum token that powers Polygon. MATIC is also used to cater to transaction fees and participate in proof of stake consensus.
Conclusion
Through the advent of Oryen, investors can be assured of monumental growth in portfolios and a suitable platform to aid top-notch automated staking.
Learn more here:
Join Presale: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register
Website: https://oryennetwork.io
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.