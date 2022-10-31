Oryen Network, Lido Staked ETH, And BitDAO Will Be The Future Of Staking

With the recent popularity of cryptocurrencies, staking has become a popular method of generating passive income. Staking is the process of holding cryptocurrency funds to support the operations of a blockchain network. By doing so, stakers can earn rewards in the form of new tokens, which can provide a passive income stream. For many crypto investors, staking is seen as a more attractive option than simply holding their tokens, as it offers the potential for increased returns.
The future of staking is here, and it lies in the hands of three projects: Oryen Network (ORY), Lido Staked ETH (LidoDAO), and BitDAO (BIT).
Oryen Network (ORY)
Oryen Network is a new auto-staking protocol built on Binance Smart Chain. Unlike other staking protocols, Oryen Network does not require users to lock up their tokens for a fixed period of time. Instead, users can stake and unstake their tokens at any time without penalty.
To begin staking with Oryen Network, investors must first create an account and deposit their cryptocurrencies into a wallet. Once the funds are deposited, the auto-staking feature will start earning rewards immediately without the investor needing to do anything else. Oryen Network’s platform makes it easy for those new to staking to get started and earn the highest returns of a fixed 90% APY with little effort.
Lido Staked ETH (LidoDAO)
Lido is a platform for liquid staking utilizing the Ethereum blockchain. Lido enables staking any Ethereum (ETH) quantity without requiring complicated infrastructure. Lido's innovation is the ability to deploy staked Ethereum across DeFi applications.
Unlike Oryen, however, the APY gained on staked ETH at LidoDAO is variable and dependent on the network’s total quantity of ETH staked. The APY lowers as the staked ETH grows. Users of the Lido protocol may always see the current APY in the app, although it should be noted that the APY is subject to regular changes.
This may somewhat irritate investors, particularly during negative market trends, making a set APY of 90% with Oryen staking a more secure and consistent income alternative.
BitDAO (BIT)
BitDAO, launched via and in collaboration with Singapore-based derivatives exchange Bybit, seeks to promote the DeFi sector in attaining its goal of open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. By voting on governance proposals, including revisions to core protocols and token swaps, BIT token holders may influence the future of BitDAO.
To begin staking, investors must join the Bybit Launchpool. After registering on Bybit and completing Level 1 KYC, users must deposit BIT to their Bybit Earn accounts and begin the staking procedure. BitDAO provides participants with a prize pool of 1.5 million BIT tokens and an average yearly return of 14.77 percent. Although BitDAO's APY is not as attractive as Oryen Network's fixed 90%, passive income prospects are still very generous.
Final Takeaway
The world of staking is changing. With the rise of Oryen Network, Lido Staked ETH, and BitDAO, it's clear that the future of staking will be more decentralized, automated, and secure. With their growing user base and ecosystem, it's only a matter of time before they become the leaders in the space.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.