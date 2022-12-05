Oryen Network Seeking True Value, +250% Outshines Fantom And STEPN

The crypto industry has had some amazing projects in recent years. These are projects which show the innovativeness and possibilities that blockchain technology holds. Two of the best examples are Fantom and STEPN.
Fantom is a decentralized smart contract platform built with a focus on digital assets and dApps. It was built to be a direct competitor to Ethereum. The Fantom mainnet went live in December 2019. Since then, it has proven itself as one of the viable alternatives to Ethereum by resolving the blockchain Trilemma. The project has done so by providing a solution that balances security, scalability, and decentralization.
Like other competitors to Ethereum, its focus is on improving scalability and lowering transaction costs during smart contract execution. Users of Fantom can create and deploy independent networks on sidechains. These sidechains are built for every new application on Fantom. As such, each can define its rules without being inhibited by the main chain. Additionally, side chains are modular, so developers can configure them to meet their needs.
Another innovative project, which is built for Web3, is STEPN. It is designed as a move-to-earn (M2E) game, which runs on the Solana blockchain. It borrows heavily from the play-to-earn (P2E) model but requires users to be physically active.
Users must buy NFT sneakers designed for jogging, running, and training. Rewards generated by the sneakers depend on the "energy" or the period participants are active. It is built into a two-token economy with GST and GMT tokens. GMT or green metaverse tokens are used for governance, while GST or green satoshi tokens are used for rewards.
A fintech company called Find Satoshi Lab is behind the project. The team received $5 million in funding after they won a Solana Ignition hackathon (Gaming Track). STEPN is the first Web3 fitness app to become widely used. It also introduces an innovative means of interacting with the crypto world. Users only have to download the STEPN app and deposit SOL tokens or BNB tokens to buy sneakers. Users begin to exercise and receive rewards for being active.
Not Enough to Keep Investors' Interest
STEPN and Fantom introduce a high level of innovativeness to the crypto world. However, it has not been enough to keep investors interested. Fantom and STEPN have not seen growth since the start of crypto winter.
Oryen Network Outshines Them
The Oryen Network has proven it offers true value by outshining Fantom and STEPN. Both of these projects have been performing horribly in recent months. However, the ORY tokens of the Oryen Network have experienced amazing growth. The tokens have seen their value increase by 250% thus far. What is amazing is that the ORY tokens are still in the presale phase. Once the project goes live, their price will continue rising.
Summary
While past heavyweights in the crypto world have not been doing well, new and innovativeness projects have proven there is room for growth. A good project is the Oryen Network, whose ORY tokens have seen their value rise astronomically by offering real value to investors.
Disclaimer:
