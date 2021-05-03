OtakuRage Launches Anime India Initiative with OtakuKart

Indian Anime fans have never been represented by a community and always have been isolated with their small forums and social media pages. Otakukart, a website started back in 2015 by SohelMoldharia, has aimed to fill this void. Otaku is a Japanese term for people who have a particular interest in anime and manga-based content. Later the term was used in place of GEEK to represent East-Asian and South-East-Asian interest. The Indian community was left behind with no representation or information provider.
Otakukart started with an aim to provide up-to-date information to fans from around the globe and gained massive popularity. Following this success, the company ventured into OtakuRage.com, which became an e-commerce arm of the company to focus on Anime & Gaming products. They served in the market for over seven years, selling through websites like TeePublic, TeeFury, Qwertee, RedBubble, and many more. After seven years, Otakukart is finally launching an official online store in India under the brand name 'Otakurage.'
With these upcoming projects and years of success, Otakukart is now aiming to aid the Indian Anime Community and Less Privileged Community under an initiative they name 'ANIME INDIA INITIATIVE (AII).' This initiative includes seven-pointers, and the company aims to help in those seven domains. When we ask Mr.Sohel to describe more about this initiative, he shed some light on some essential pointers.
According to Sohel, Otakukart aims to provide FREE FOOD to the underprivileged section of society as the present pandemic has left many lives damaged. They are in touch with local NGOs, and will be donating rice bags every month to families in need. Each month, Otakukart aims to donate to different cities nearby as well and give rations to the needy in other cities. Alongside this, the company aims to Plant TREES to make a dent and fight against climate change. As the company itself lacks a workforce, they are donating part of their income each month to sankalptaru.org & greenyatra.org, which are non-profit organizations focused on helping nature by planting trees all over India.
Providing FREE CLOTHING to needed part of the community comes next on the list as Otakurage has lots of t-shirts coming, printing & going to customers all over India. Sometimes when the customer is not satisfied with the tshirt due to size or other unforeseen issues, the product is returned to them. The company then washes and sanitizes such t-shirts, repacks them, and donates the t-shirts to the people in need via NGOs every two months. As a gesture of kindness, Otakukart also donates plain T-shirts from their own inventory during winters. One of the biggest feats the company has achieved is making Otakurage and Otakukart operations go entirely Green. They have made their operation rely on 100 percent GREEN ENERGY, which is produced by solar panels established in their workshop, which is located in Navsari, Gujarat. Sohel mentioned that they are committed to green energy and helping India toward a better self-sustainable future.
To support the Indian Anime Community, Otakukart promotes Indian Otaku & Geek Artists on their platforms. They promote young and talented artists from Otaku & Geek community from all over India on their Website, Instagram as well as Facebook Page. Alongside funding and supporting potential successful ideas from Otaku Community. They don't stop there Otakukart also aims to Bring multi-national companies to India for the growth of the Otaku Community in India. They aim to have future tie-ups with Anime Studios, which will help Indian-Viewers legally stream their favorite anime along with the potential of having Anime Movies in Indian Theaters.
With a massive potential and incredible aim, Otakukart started its journey in 2015 and has achieved major milestones till 2021. With their focus on helping the needful around them and making a dent in the global world for India, we wish them All The Best.