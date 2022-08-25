Our favourite Sanyam Sharma shares solid pieces of advice for upcoming digital creators

It was the first time the video "Life of a Government Job Aspirant" went viral, and Sharmaji Ka Badda Beta's success skyrocketed. Originally known as Sanyam Sharma, he is one of the most authentic and idolised content creators we have crossed paths with. And today, the majority of his videos go viral, collecting views in the millions.
Dear Emerging Digital Creators, don't you think that getting a few guiding lessons from this young and successful digital creator could help you on your journey? Of course, yes! And therefore, Sanyam Sharma has shared a few pieces of advice on the same.
First things first, he asks the rising creators to be experimental. But why? Sanyam says, "Initially, when I commenced my career and started making videos, I thought I was doing my best and there wasn't any necessity to change the content type. But by making the same type of content, not only will your followers get bored, but so will you. Therefore, keep experimenting." True, isn't it? And Sanyam Sharma's actions validate his words. He first started his career by making rant videos and then turned to different leaves.
Second, he urges emerging creators to be consistent. "Everything in this digital space is very unpredictable. You don't know when and which reel of yours might go viral. Therefore, keep making content and keep each of them relatable. Schedule your posts and follow that schedule," Sanyam Sharma added.
Lastly, the digital creator asks you to be aware of upcoming trends. You don't want to look like someone from Adam and Eve's era. Do you? Therefore, Sanyam says to be updated with trends around you and keep exploring the tastes and preferences of the current audience. This way, you will create content that people want exactly.
Sanyam Sharma is one of the most successful names in the world of content creation. He keeps entertaining people with his hilarious and relatable videos. He recently posted a reel on "Celebrities And Their Obsession With Black Water." It was so funny, we still can't get over it! Sanyam also made a reel featuring the "Mental Health of an Indian Middleclass Boy", and we all know how relatable it was. For more such videos, you can follow him on Instagram at @sharmajikabaddabeta
Our favourite Sanyam Sharma shares solid pieces of advice for upcoming digital creators
