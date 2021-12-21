Outsourcing India: Now is the Time to Shine

Over the last two decades, some of the largest outsourcing companies, such as IBM and Accenture, have set up outsourcing centres in India. Many of the world's leading companies have been outsourcing to India for years, including customer support for major technology companies like Apple and Dell. These organisations are often attracted by the country's skilled labour pool and cost-effectiveness, and industry analysts predict that India will continue to be a global leader in outsourcing services for years to come. "As the world becomes increasingly globalised, outsourcing centres around the globe require highly skilled labour pools that can handle more complex business processes at a lower cost than in places like the US, UK, and Australia. In this regard, India possesses all the requirements to meet the demand in this new era of outsourcing," says Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, an award-winning outsourcing provider.
One of the principal drivers of this is the fact that India boasts a highly-skilled workforce trained in English. According to some estimates, the country produces approximately half of the world's English-speaking university graduates every year, with over 100 institutions of higher learning that the British government accredits. With many graduates completing MBA, PhD, IT, and engineering programs every year, India's outsourcing sector has been one of the primary beneficiaries. Additionally, this highly educated labour force is one of the main factors for India's success in the ITES sector of India's outsourcing economy. According to Ellspermann, "This skilled workforce bodes well for the future of outsourcing to India as the global outsourcing industry now sits at a crossroads between the traditional model of providing simple, repeatable tasks, such as data entry, and a more evolved version of business process outsourcing that requires more complex business processes due to the adoption of new technologies."
The second advantage for businesses investing in outsourcing to India is the country's low-cost structure. In many cases, outsourcing services can be 50% cheaper in India than in the US. It is partly because labour costs make up around 70% of outsourcing expenses; with the Indian outsourcing labour market dramatically cheaper than its US and UK counterparts, companies can benefit from substantial savings. "This is especially pronounced when one considers the ITES sector; hiring a skilled developer in the US can cost a minimum of US$50 per hour, with that cost rising to as high as US$200 per hour depending on experience and skill level. In contrast, the hourly cost of a proficient developer in India can be as low as US$15 per hour. These kinds of cost savings are beneficial to large organisations who want to outsource IT-related processes." The cost-effectiveness factor is also another reason India is ideally positioned for the transition of the outsourcing industry. As companies look to adopt AI, ML, and advanced robotics technologies, for example, the cost will play a critical role.As the global outsourcing industry transitions into a new era of services, India is well-positioned to continue to be a primary destination for outsourcing.
There are challenges on the horizon as well, however, predominantly in the form of competition from other outsourcing hubs. "The Philippines, for example, has been the leading destination for voice-based contact centre outsourcing services for over a decade now. With the country's large, English-proficient workforce and close cultural ties with the US, the Philippines presents an attractive outsourcing destination for many English-speaking countries like the US, UK, and Australia," explains Ellspermann. Also, due to close business relationships with large organisations such as Amazon, the Philippines has an intimate understanding of the types of new technologies that the world's leading organisations are looking to implement into their outsourcing initiatives. Despite these competitive challenges, India is still well-positioned. With the country's vast labour pool, highly skilled workforce, and competitive cost structure, outsourcing to India is well-equipped for a new era of outsourcing.