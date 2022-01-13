Oxygen Therapy, a vital element for Post Covid Recovery

New Delhi (India), January 13: As the nation recovered from the second wave of covid, people have been complaining of post covid symptoms. In most cases, it is a direct result of scant oxygen reaching the organs. The Experts have found a solution to treat long-term Covid symptoms, and it involves 97% pure oxygen.
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) proves to be successful in treating post covid symptoms that affect skin and hair.
Oxygen is a natural healer, it heals the Brain& Body and is known to cause an overall positive effect. Experts believe, breathing in a chamber filled with pure oxygen for just an hour can accelerate your recovery. The most affected areas in Covid are the lungs, mind, skin, and hair. The impact of HBOT, according to patient feedback on the main affected regions, are listed below.
For Lung Recovery:
HBOT helps fight breathlessness and congestion in the chest and lungs. HBOT takes place in a chamber filled with 97% concentrated oxygen and helps the lungs get the desired amount of oxygen. This process accelerates the rate of recovery and reduces the stress on the lungs. HBOT has also shown an effect on long-term covid cough. It also helps get rid of constant irritation in the throat.
For Mental Wellness:
Even after months of recovery, covid has led to people experiencing brain fog and mental confusion. HBOT helps rejuvenate cells and increases blood flow to the brain. An adequate amount of oxygen also makes us more relaxed and helps us sleep better. Mental wellness is an aspect that is often overlooked even in today’s day and age, HBOT helps tackle all this by supplying the desired amount of oxygen to the brain.
For Skin & Hair:
HBOT is great for controlling post-covid hair fall and promoting new hair growth by increasing the blood flow to the scalp. It helps the skin detoxify from various toxins of medicines consumed during covid and promotes new cell growth.
Dr. Tarun Sahni, Medical Director, Potenza Wellness, said, “Potenza Wellness boasts of the state-of-the-art HBOT Chambers for post-Covid recovery, situated in the heart of Delhi. We are curating non-invasive treatments to work at the cellular level and deliver wellness to boost Immunity. Oxygen therapies and Immunity booster techniques are rays of hope as we are in the midst of the third wave, and these treatments will prevent long term complications.