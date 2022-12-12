Ozempic Alternative - Natural Alternatives to Ozempic, Wegovy and Semaglutide Weight Loss Injection

You may have read about Ozempic in the news and on social media and how stocks of both Ozempic and Wegovy are running dry. Both are branded versions of the diabetes drug Semaglutide. This article explains what it is, how it works and why overweight men and women are turning to Ozempic alternatives such as PhenQ
Ozempic Alternatives
Here are some alternatives to Ozempic over the counter and online.
Ozempic Weight Loss
Can you lose weight by taking a weekly Ozempic injection? More importantly, is it safe to try and do so? Thanks to the medication's recent popularity on TikTok, people are asking these questions a lot.
Is it possible to lose weight with an Ozempic injection? Absolutely. Is it safe to use Ozempic for body weight reduction? That's a little harder to answer and, if you are considering doing so, you will need to decide if the risks are acceptable.
This article provides a brief introduction to Ozempic and the things it can do, both good and bad. It will also suggest a natural Ozempic alternative that can be purchased over the counter. Unlike the people posting about Ozempic on TikTok, it does not solely focus on the pros. It looks at the cons as well.
Alternatives to Ozempic, Wegovy and Semaglutide OTC
PhenQ - Non prescription
A natural fat burner, fat blocker and appetite suppressant. PhenQ offers multiple methodologies to lose weight. Arguably setting the bar as far as oral diet medication is concerned. It is still without prescription from the official website.
Zotrim - Herbal
A herbal appetite suppressant that contains 3 clinically proven ingredients to help reduce food craving and daily calories consumption.
"Ozempic and Wegovy are branded versions of Semaglutide - a prescription drug that stimulates insulin secretion and lower blood sugar levels."
What Is Ozempic and Semaglutide?
Ozempic is an injectable medication intended for type-2 diabetics to lower blood sugar levels. As with similar other diabetes medications, it works by controlling blood sugar levels and insulin.
Each injection provides up to 2 mg of Semaglutide. It's a GLP-1 receptor agonist that improves insulin secretion and helps regulate blood glucose. It achieves these things by mimicking the actions of the metabolic hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1).
In addition to producing favorable changes in blood glucose and insulin, GLP-1 receptor agonists delay gastric emptying, causing food to remain in the stomach for longer. This increases satiety, causing appetite to be suppressed. [1]
Not surprisingly, loss of appetite is a common side effect among Ozempic users.
Why is Ozempic, Wegovy and Semaglutide Trending on Twitter and Social Media?
Elon Musk (allegedly) tweeted that he lost weight using Wegovy - and of course, the world reacted.
Who Makes Ozempic?
The drug was developed in Denmark by Novo Nordisk. The company is a major player in the European pharmaceutical industry and is also the company behind the anti-diabetic drug Liraglutide, which is marketed under the Saxanda brand name and gained FDA approval in 2014.
Ozempic gained FDA approval in 2017, also as an antidiabetic. However, due to its ability to suppress appetite as a side effect, doctors often prescribe Ozempic off-label to people seeking help to lose weight.
Novo Nordisk also markets Semaglutide as Wegovy.
Wegovy is intended to be used as a medication for chronic weight management, not an anti-diabetic. The FDA approved Wegovy as a prescription weight loss drug in 2021.
The only difference between Wegovy and Ozempic is the maximum dose. Wegovy provides up to 2.4 mg of Semaglutide per dose. Ozempic provides a maximum dose of 2 mg.
Why Is Ozempic So Popular for Weight Loss
Regardless of whether they are using an Ozempic injection or injecting Wegovy for weight loss, people are getting the same drug, yet Ozempic gets more attention. It's kinda crazy, isn't it? However, there is a very good reason why Ozempic is fast becoming a new buzzword in weight management circles.
Wegovy is a medication to reduce excess body fat. The FDA gives doctors strict guidelines over drugs of this nature.
As with more established medications for reducing body mass such as Phentermine over the counter and Orlistat, doctors are not permitted to prescribe Wegovy for general weight issues. The FDA only allows them to prescribe it to people who are extremely overweight or obese.
People who have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, may be eligible to use Wegovy. That's presuming other factors don't get in the way, such as medical history or other medications that are in use.
Semaglutide is known to present interaction issues with no less than 245 other drugs. It can also aggravate certain medical conditions. For instance, Semaglutide is a poor choice for people with a history of suicidal thoughts because it has the potential to make this issue much worse.
The FDA also permits doctors to prescribe Wegovy to people who have BMIs of 27 to 30. However, to be eligible they also need to have weight-related health issues such as sleep apnea or coronary heart disease.
The bottom line is, many people who wish to lose weight are not heavy enough to gain access to Wegovy injections.
However, because Ozempic is an antidiabetic, not a weight management drug, a doctor or healthcare provider can prescribe it off-label without any of the restrictions that are imposed on Wegovy.
Ozempic Injection and Weight Loss Results
Now we have taken a look at what Ozempic is and how it supports weight loss, it's time to take a look at the Ozempic user experience. Let's begin with the Ozempic pen
The Ozempic Pen
Ozempic is an injectable medication users need to self-administer so Novo Nordisk distributes it in a special dispenser that looks a little like a pen. The pen is designed to facilitate maximum ease of use.
Each Ozempic pen provides several doses of Semaglutide and comes with a few ultra-thin needles that fit onto the tip, are used once, and then disposed of (in a suitable manner).
The pens are disposable too and, depending on the dose being used, provide either a 2-week or a 4-week treatment.
There are two Ozempic pen options. One is aimed at new users, the other is for people who have already been using the medication for two months or longer.
Ozempic Dosage
The beginner pen provides Semaglutide in 0.25 mg or 0.5 mg doses. You set the dose via a simple-to-use mechanism incorporated into the pen.
The second Ozempic pen option is pretty much the same as the first. The only difference is it provides Semaglutide in 1 mg or 2 mg doses.
Ozempic Dosing Schedule
You only need to take one Ozempic injection per week. New users begin with the lowest dose and increase it every month.
The schedule looks like this:
- 1st Month: 0.25 mg/week
- 2nd Month: 0.5 mg/week
- 3rd Month: 1 mg/week
Some diabetics may not need to move past the 1 mg dose because it may be sufficient to control their condition. However, people who are taking a weekly Ozempic injection to lose weight are more likely to build up to the maximum dose of 2 mg per week from month four onward.
Choosing the Injection Location
Ozempic users often inject the medication into their abdominal flesh. Thighs and upper arms are also popular injection site choices.
However, Ozempic users need to be very careful not to inject the medication into muscle tissue or strike any veins. Ozempic has to be injected into the flesh just under the skin.
Although there are arguments for rotating the injection site, because there is only one treatment per week, skin irritation and bruising are less likely than with many other injectable medications.
Ozempic Injection Weight Loss Results
The Ozempic experiences many people share online suggest the injection can deliver decent weight loss results.
For instance, one weight loss clinic patient says Ozempic helped her to become 20 pounds lighter within a couple of months.
In addition to reporting good levels of weight reduction, many Ozempic injection pen users state the medication worked wonders for turning down their level of hunger.
Although data from clinical trials also highlight Semaglutide's ability to support weight loss, the results are generally due to doses of 2.4 mg of Semaglutide per week. That's Semaglutide at Wegovy levels. Let's not forget Ozempic provides a little less.
One of the most recent Semaglutide weight loss studies was conducted in 2021.
The study ran for 68 weeks and 1961 overweight adults took part. Although the study data is supportive of using Semaglutide injections for weight loss, it's important not to lose sight of the fact all the participants were using the drug alongside appropriate lifestyle modifications.
The study participants in the placebo group showed a mean weight reduction of 2.4%. This was obviously due to their lifestyle modifications alone.
However, the mean weight lost in the Semaglutide group was 14.9%. That's a big difference. There's no denying it. But let's not forget this is only one study.
It's also worth noting the study was funded by Novo Nordisk. That's not ideal because, although it would be unfair to cast doubt on the value of the data, there is still a potential for bias. [2]
Ozempic Side Effects
Side effects are an issue that's common to many medications. It's never a selling point when drugs solve or control one problem only to cause another, but it's often a case of taking the rough with the smooth.
If you decide to take a weekly Ozempic injection to speed up your weight loss, these are a few of the side effects you may experience:
- Diarrhea
- Constipation
- Abdominal pain
- Heartburn
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Fainting
- Vision changes
- Low blood sugar levels
- High blood sugar levels
- Reduction in body weight
- Changes in heart rate
- Breathing difficulties
- Difficulty swallowing
Or then again, you may experience no side effects at all. Some people do not. It all depends on how your body responds to the medication on a personal level.
The most commonly reported side effects in the study we referenced in the last section were nausea and diarrhea. [2]
Semaglutide Controversy
Although some doctors are happy to prescribe Ozempic injections off-label for managing weight, others are highly critical of this practice.
However, most doctors acknowledge the value Ozempic can provide to overweight individuals who are struggling with weight-related comorbidities but are not obese enough to obtain Wegovy or alternative weight-loss drugs such as Phentermine or Orlistat.
Many people who are seeking or already using Ozempic for weight loss are not obese though. Some are not even particularly overweight. It's surprising how many people are willing to be on the receiving end of a needle just to lose a few extra pounds to look good for an upcoming special occasion.
This is using Ozempic for vanity instead of health-related reasons. Above all else, it's this practice that some doctors frown on because the benefits are not great enough to justify the potential health risks.
GLP-1 receptor agonists may be bad for the pancreas and thyroid and might increase the risk of thyroid cancer. These risks are well known and, although they have yet to be confirmed, they also have yet to be refuted. [3]
Animal-based studies certainly suggest there may be a risk of tumors and cancer. Both Ozempic and Wegovy are sold alongside warnings that make this clear.
Bearing in mind the nature of the condition and the drug's potential to help improve quality of life, it's possible to make good arguments for using Ozempic as an antidiabetic.
However, based on the possible health risks and known side effects, using Ozempic injections for reducing body mass is a less acceptable risk.
Ozempic Alternatives
Bearing in mind the possible dangers, there are strong arguments for using alternative weight loss options instead. Some of the best weight management products are available over the counter (OTC). They harness the powers of nature instead of pumping the body full of drugs.
PhenQ and Zotrim are two good examples of natural alternatives. PhenQ is a popular diet pill anyone can buy online. It has a money-back guarantee and has already helped more than 190,000 people to lose weight.
Zotrim is a herbal appetite suppressant of equal good standing. It's safe and effective and has outperformed prescription drugs in clinical trials.
Ozempic and Wegovy (Semaglutide) FAQs
Are Ozempic and Wegovy the same?
Yes, they are two branded versions of Semaglutide, a prescription drug and a diabetes medication to lower blood sugar levels.
How much Ozempic to buy?
Ozempic is one of the most expensive prescription weight loss medications. The cost of using it can vary but is generally around $500 to $700 per month.
Is there a cheaper Ozempic alternative?
PhenQ is often positioned as a cheaper alternative to Ozempic. Wegovy and Semaglutide. Although the method of action is different (injection vs oral pill) the end results can be similar.
Is it safe to use Ozempic during pregnancy?
No. Studies involving animals have shown reproductive toxicity. Women who are pregnant should not use Ozempic. Women who are hoping to get pregnant in the future are advised to discontinue using the medication at least two months before commencing attempts to become pregnant.
Although Semaglutide is known to remain in the body for a long time, it's not known if it passes into breast milk so nursing mothers will need to avoid Ozempic as well.
What happens if you miss a dose of Semaglutide?
Ozempic users who miss a dose will need to try and inject it within five days. If they cannot do so, they need to wait until the next date on their injection schedule.
Does Ozempic stop birth control pills from working?
No. Research suggests it's safe to use both medications together.
Does Ozempic get rid of belly fat?
Ozempic will not target belly fat or fat in any other body area. However, when used alongside an appropriate diet and exercise plan, Ozempic injections will help your body to burn extra body fat. The specific areas it goes from first will depend on your DNA.
Reference Sources
1. Therapy in the Early Stage: Incretins: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21525466/
2. Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33567185/
3. Do GLP-1–Based Therapies Increase Cancer Risk?: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3920789/
Disclaimer:
