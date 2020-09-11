Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani runs an Orphanage in Kurdistan for children affected by ISIS, read more

There are very few people who dedicate themselves to a cause and follow through with it no matter what hardships and hurdles come across their path, one such person is Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani who runs the Harman orphanage in Kurdistan and here’s how he is serving as an inspiration to many others.
Born and brought up in Germany, Palan is a native of Erbil, Kurdistan. He moved back to his native place after staying in Germany for 18 years. There, Palan started an Orphanage and has made it his life goal to help as many children there as he can.
Palan believes that nothing is sadder than a child losing his/her parents. He has been running the orphanage for over five years now a long time now and has made it a safe haven for the children.
Talking more about the Harman Orphanage, Palan speaks about how there are more people that he has come across who share the same ideology as him.
He adds, “there are people helping me out with the orphanage because like me, even they want children to have a new life which is not affected by war.”
Most of the orphans that Palan takes in are victims of war whose parents were killed by ISIS. Adding more on it, he shared, “When I saw ISIS enslaving and recruiting children, I decided to create a safe place for the children that are affected.”
Apart from taking care of the children at the orphanage, Palan ensures that he is able to educate the children as best as he can and provide them with a good lifestyle.
He understands the importance of education and how it develops a person in the long run.
With the work that Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani is doing, he is not only saving lives but also inspiring many more people at the same time.