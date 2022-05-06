Pandemic has made mental well-being an absolute must

May 6: The COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to control it have put wellness and mental health in sharp focus. Further, it has enforced abrupt changes in the working of the health care systems, apart from impacting the health of the social care workers who undertook the heavy burden of caring for the infected.
Self-care today is not a luxury anymore but a public health necessity, especially because the psychological impacts of the pandemic are likely to linger on for many years. As surges in waves are still being reported from all parts of the world, focusing on mental well-being has become a collective social responsibility.
Trends in health behaviour after the pandemic include a decrease in physical activity, inadequate sleep, poor nutritional habits and increase of substance use like alcohol and cannabis. All of these have had an effect on emotional and physical well-being.
For all these reasons, it has become important to learn strategies and get the help you need to cope with your mental and physical health that can make you take charge of your life.
Seeking professional help
As with so many other things, smartphones and computer screens became the only portals during lockdown for entertainment, work and finally accessing psychological help.
This accelerated digital transformation caused by the pandemic has made internet platforms the key levers to empower self-care to improve well-being.
Through best online therapy, people can discover a lot about their overall health, get connected to a therapist, seek support, assess the available options and eventually find a solution.
Taking online help for mental health is good for the individuals as well as the public health care systems, as early intervention and prevention will take the load out of the already overburdened clinical settings.
Self-care strategies
Be mindful of your physical health by:
Getting adequate sleep: Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day.
Engage in regular physical activity: Be active for at least thirty minutes a day whether running, doing yoga or even gardening
Eat a healthy diet: Avoid tanking up on junk food and sugar. Limit caffeine and choose a well-balanced diet.
Avoid drugs, tobacco and alcohol: Avoid substance use even if it provides short-term relief. These are dangerous and can put those around you at risk of injuries.
Limit screen time: Turn off electronic devices at least 30-60 minutes before bedtime. Try to spend less time on the TV, tablet or phone.
Relax and recharge: Set aside moments to relax and unwind. Even a few minutes of this will leave you refreshed and settle your nerves.
Mindfulness strategies
Improve mental well-being by:
Keep a regular daily routine: A regular daily routine is important for good mental health. Also set aside time for things you enjoy. The predictability will make you feel in control.
Limit exposure to news and media: Limit social media exposure, especially on pandemic related topics that may expose you to rumours or false information.
Keep yourself busy: Invoke healthy distractions to keep the cycle of negative thoughts at bay. Try reading a book or cooking a new dish to cope with anxiety and manage stress.
Focus on positive thoughts: Start the day by making a list of things you are thankful for. Do not dwell on the bad past, instead focus on a positive future.
Set reasonable goals: Set priorities and outline steps to attain these goals.
Try meditation: Mindfulness and meditation can improve well-being and reduce stress triggers:
Good self-care is also about good access to health services for the larger benefit of the population. Unfortunately, while virtual counseling has increased due to the pandemic, in-person access to mental health services remains not only limited but expensive, stigmatized and difficult to access for many.