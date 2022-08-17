Pandora Finance Launches Mainnet of Express Protocol

Express Protocol – product of Pandora Finance- is a decentralized, permissionless, interoperable NFT Protocol that enables anyone to create their own NFT Marketplaces or Dapps with just a few lines of code in a matter of minutes. With the Mainnet launch, Express Protocol has taken a significant step to empower users to leverage the unlimited potential of the Web3 world by actualizing their NFT Projects dream into reality.
Express Protocol is a decentralized, interoperable protocol that aims to balance liquidity across the NFT ecosystem. Its fast, simple, and easy-to-use Multichain Data-Rich SDK eliminates all the intricacies of smart contracts or blockchain to boost the capabilities of actualizing the NFT Projects without much effort.
With so much hype around NFTs, many want to create their own NFT Marketplaces that they can individually own and control. However, the complexities of building smart contracts or blockchains from scratch often exhaust a gigantic budget and time of the creator, leaving them feeling weary. Express Protocol comes as a solution to provide users with an easy-to-use SDK that enables them to create their own NFT Marketplaces/Dapps in just a matter of minutes.
Pushkar Vohra, Founder & CEO says “Our purpose is to provide an open-source Express SDK where Web2 companies can easily take the leap to Web3 and can engage in a seamless transition”.
No matter whether the user knows the ins and outs of blockchain coding or not, one can easily create their NFT Marketplace with no hassle.
Furthermore, the Mainnet of our Express Protocol’s SDK can simply deploy ERC-721 & ERC-1155 contracts and mint, trade, and auction NFTs anytime anywhere in the world.
Pushkar asserts “With Express Protocol our mission is clear to create a highly-liquid decentralized ecosystem for the community. With this, Express Protocol envisions to unlock the development opportunities for all Web2 brands and all NFT enthusiasts who wish to jumpstart to Web3 space”
With Express Protocol, users can build & innovate various NFT Dapps:\
● NFT Marketplaces
● NFT Dapp
● Social Token Platform
● Metaverse & GameFi NFT Dapp
● Lending & Borrowing Dapp
● NFT Ticketing Platform
● Phygital Marketplace
● NFT e-commerce platform
Express Protocol has a broader vision of unleashing the full potential of the NFT market by inducing liquidity across the NFT ecosystem. To accomplish this vision, Express protocol is leveraging the conception of on-chain OrderBooking that allow multiple marketplaces to interact directly and execute trade across the diverse platforms built on the Express Protocol network to induce cross-marketplace liquidity in their NFT assets. To ensure that, it also offers many lucrative and power-packed features like Shared-Orderbook, Standard Royalty Payments, Split Fees, and Open-source Storehouse that helps the users to unlock the true potential of their assets
Pandora Finance, the parent company of Express Protocol, has been working on building a decentralized ecosystem that aims to bring multi-assets on-chain.