Pankaj Khanna's GemSelections.in gets a revamp

World’s biggest Gemstones Brand helmed by popular astrologer Pankaj Khanna, Gem Selections revamped their website GemSelections.in. The upgraded website has been loaded with newer features along with a complete redesigned User Interface, which will benefit their consumers. Owing to the mammoth size of the website, it took around 8 months for their Tech Team to perform this revamping task. It wouldn't be wrong in calling their website an encyclopaedia on Gemstones & Astrology because of its vastness of information. It contains 2,50,000 web pages due to which upgrading the website was a task but their Tech team has aced it.
When GemSelections.in was launched back in 2008 it was just an information website only. But in the year 2014 it got re-established as an e-commerce website. The reason for this revamp was the obsolete nature of the coding language been used, so Gem Selections' Tech team decided to update the entire website from the grassroots level using the latest coding language and assuring that GemSelections.in now runs on the latest IT infrastructure and can be easily upgraded with the improvements in technology.
Speaking on the launch of the new website, Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Gem Selections & Khanna Gems Group said, “We are an omni channel brand and it’s our endeavour to improve the customer’s experience. Be it online or offline; launch of our revamped website will help us in improving the customer’s experience even further.”
We can surely say that GemSelections.in is now the budding generation's website.