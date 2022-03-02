Parbhis Rehan, a teen writer and a web developer

March 2: One of India's youngest published authors, Parbhis Rehan was only 14 when he published his first Book- Running on the Strange Road, a story about fantasy, adventure, and Motivation. Now, At the age of 16, He released his second Book on May 01, 2022. The second book is an entirely different genre containing more mature themes and the challenges that come with it, yet proving to be an equally captivating read. His books contain themes that resonate profoundly with the younger generation. His book is currently being sold at Online Websites and Kitaab bookstores.
Parbhis Rehan describes his love for writing as being ‘addictive’, and like all great writers, his passion for writing began with a passion for reading. Writing presents itself both as a hobby and as a career for Rehan- as of now, he is focused on exploring his strengths and improving his skills as a writer within the romantic field, by exploring different tropes.
During COVID, his parents decided to home-school him and that’s when he stumbled upon his newfound interest to write. He is currently working on the second book, which will be released shortly. Other than writing, he is also a professional app Developer and loves to play with new gadgets in his free time.
Apart from being a Book Writer, He is also an App Developer. Few Days ago, he launched his own Chatting Application Vidsed Messenger. The application will be downloaded from Google Play Store. Now, he is also trying to build the same application for Iphone Users. The messenger application is very easy to use and you can also use multiple Emojis and funny facial expressions while chatting.
He lives in Assam with his parents, grandparents, brother and is an enthusiastic kid with varied interests. His other interests include reading novels, drawing, writing plays, and painting. He is passionate about pursuing a career in Computer Science and development along with penning novels in varied genres.