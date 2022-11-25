Participate In The Riches Of Meme Sector By Purchasing Either Of This Cryptocurrencies - Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin

For the past few years, the meme sector has been one of the aspects of the coin market with the largest price increases. Due to the triviality attached to meme coins, their prices are even more volatile than other coins in the market. However, there are still traders that have found a way to make plenty of money from this sector of the coin market. To make reasonable gains, meme coin traders must purchase the best alternatives.
As a meme coin trader, there are no better alternatives than Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin. Despite being meme coins, these cryptocurrencies have certain unique details about them. Keep reading to learn about these details.
Dogecoin
Dogecoin is the pioneer of the meme coin in some rarefied circles. When Dogecoin was launched by Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer in 2012, no one could expect this cryptocurrency would birth an entire industry sector. Dogecoin was called the first meme coin because it was designed to poke jokes at Bitcoin. Today, Dogecoin is the highest-ranked meme coin in the crypto space. This cryptocurrency is also accepted as payment in more than 300 eCommerce stores.
Interest in Dogecoin peaked after a tweet by Elon Musk referred to it as a better alternative than Bitcoin. Many traders and meme coin lovers hoped that Elon would adopt Dogecoin as a means of payment for his company, which he did for some time. It’s fair to say that Dogecoin’s success further birthed more meme coins.
Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu is one of the cryptocurrency projects that were derived directly from Dogecoin. In fact, there’s a similarity between the logo of both meme coins. Shiba Inu was created by a development team known as Ryoshi. These developers were interested in creating a meme coin that would improve on the features of Dogecoin. In creating Shiba Inu, they introduced certain key differences.
For instance, Dogecoin has an unlimited total market supply. However, Shiba Inu has a market supply that was capped at billions of tokens. Also, Dogecoin has no real utility. On the other hand, Shiba Inu is designed to create a platform where users can swap digital assets. Developers can also use Shiba Inu’s blockchain to create their projects.
Big Eyes Coin
When you compare Big Eyes with other meme coins in this piece, you’ll realize that it’s the latest crypto token to be introduced to the meme sector. Even though it’s only been recently introduced to the meme sector, its impact is already being felt. Many users are thrilled with Big Eyes’ development team's commitment to creating a meme coin that stands out. There are many interesting things about Big Eyes.
To start with, this meme coin’s utility is focused on the minting of NFTs. Only a few DeFi coins and meme coins have been able to offer this utility satisfactorily, and Big Eyes is prepared to be among them. As Big Eyes becomes larger, more NFT collections will be minted with this meme coin. Big Eyes will not only offer traders a platform to create NFTs. There will also be a centralized marketplace hosted on Big Eyes. Here, crypto traders can get fair value for their non-fungible tokens. The sale and swapping of cryptocurrencies is also supported on this platform.
Like Shiba Inu, Big Eyes has a limited total market supply. This total supply is capped at 200 billion BIG. 90% of this total supply has been offered to traders during the token presale. This way, the community of users will have the largest impact on the coin’s future development.
