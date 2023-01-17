Partnerships are the fuel for innovations

(The construction equipment industry in India has evolved over the years and is a sunrise sector contributing significantly towards infra development in the country. To usher in the next phase of growth, all the industry stakeholders need to come together to resolve some critical demands like higher indigenisation and lower emissions )
Today, India has emerged as one of the top five equipment manufacturing destinations in the world today, and these domestic manufacturing volumes are driven by wide scale collaborations between equipment OEMs, component manufacturers, raw material suppliers, end user industries like builders and infra developers, and many others. Such collaborations in the construction equipment (CE) and heavy vehicles industry have been facilitated by bauma CONEXPO INDIA since the past decade.
According to our partner association, the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA), the Indian CE industry, in the first half of the previous decade, experienced a horizontal trajectory. However, in the second half of the decade from 2015-19, it showed no signs of stopping and witnessed a growth of approximately 14% CAGR. This progress by the Indian CE industry can be attributed to the vibrant market dynamics following economic growth and the government's strong infrastructure expansion agenda.
Primary demand drivers
The CE industry post-pandemic remains optimistic about its growth potential due to the primary demand drivers such as roads, mining, and urban infrastructure. The CE industry would also get a boost from other factors such as rapid urbanization, growing population, increasing government expenditure on infrastructure projects, and inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI). The industry would see alternate sources of demand emerging from new and upcoming projects such as water, irrigation, waterways, airports, and railways (including metro lines).
Linkages between CE industry and economic growth
India is the fastest growing economy in the world and recently became the world's fifth largest major economy only behind the US, China, Japan, and Germany. India has made its ambitions clear to the world of becoming an economic powerhouse. For this, the Indian government, over the next decade, has set growth targets. Investment in infrastructures such as roads, mining, housing, railways, and irrigation is a key element for driving India's economic growth. India's CE industry would be playing a crucial role in realizing the aspirational goals of these sectors, thereby strengthening India in its pursuit to achieve its economic goals.
Recent global trade shifts due to geopolitical developments have provided India
with a strong base to become a global manufacturing hub and a key player in the
global CE value chain. Also, India's goal of becoming self-reliant and initiatives for
localization will strengthen the country's CE industry.
Power of indigenization
Major economies are looking inwards to support their domestic ecosystem. In order
to propel indigenization in the Indian CE industry and to achieve the second position in the CE global value chain by 2030, the following points need to be implemented at scale:
■ The industry needs to collaborate with the government to identify existing gaps and work towards reliable solutions. Therefore, a taskforce needs to be appointed that can focus on demand creation and encourage technology adoption. The taskforce should be responsible to improve the rental and leasing market and used equipment ecosystem.
■ Indian CE products need to be competitively priced and find solutions to the high cost of raw materials such as steel. This can be tackled through input cost rationalization, especially the cost of steel.
■ A robust after-market ecosystem must be created to drive demand for Indian CE products. There is an increased need to look inward and reduce import dependency through backward integration.
The CE industry requires participation from all stakeholders and Government to boost indigenization, unlock the industry's strengths, and create a world-class infrastructure to significantly contribute to India's economy.
