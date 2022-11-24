Pashmina Shawl, an ultimate luxury fashion symbol

Luxury fashion that was always symbolic to craftsmanship, has lost its meaning in recent times. In today’s time, luxury is more associated with fast fashion high-end labels than it is to the centuries old exquisite art. One of the most royal luxury fashion accessories for last 5 centuries has been the authentic Pashmina which would take anything from a week to many years to craft.
The royal art of Pashmina has its roots in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir. The Mughal period saw the discovery of the Kashmiri art's regal origins, and it rose to fame for its wonderful warmth and delicacy. The charm and classic grace of Pashmina, which is regarded as the finest craftsmanship in the world, has mesmerised Royals, Nobles, and people all over the world.
This Heritage Art is well-known, primarily due to the extraordinary skill of the Pashmina weavers intertwining the strands of the finest Himalayan Cashmere with their charmed hands and their creative ability to embellish the Pashminas with their imagination. The essence and luxury of Pashmina lies in the fusion of traditional craftsmanship, creative invention, and Kashmir's rich history, and has long been prized for its grace and delicacy by the world's elite.
We, at Pashmina.com, have taken up the mission of maintaining the pristine beauty of this age-old craftsmanship and artistic innovation and bringing the luxury of this regal art to the true patrons by working closely with more than 100 artisan families of Kashmir and curating the largest collection in the online space.
The timeless heirloom of Pashmina represents the pinnacle of luxury and elegance. From being a necessity to a unique form of art, this traditional practice of shawl making has taken centuries of refinement and experimentation, possessing a rich artistic vocabulary of a deliberate play of fantasies and nature. The quality of products that are frequently marketed as pashmina on the market today has been severely impacted by the competitive nature of the fast fashion sector.
This frenzied fast fashion industry has slowly destroyed the perception of "authentic Pashmina" of the five centuries old Kashmiri tradition all in order to satisfy the growing global demand for pashmina and to maximise profits. The one-of-a-kind handicrafts set on a journey of being produced in abundance, losing authenticity and quality drastically. The unhealthy system of fast and excessive production replaced the luxury of time-consuming, eco-friendly works of art. The highly skilled craftsmen who used conventional methods to create beautiful works of art lost their privileges.
Perhaps this was the impetus behind Pashmina.com's initiative to rescue the Kashmiri artisans who were ready to let go of their generations of hard work and preserve this disappearing craft by introducing the world to its exquisiteness and regal demeanour. With reintroducing sustainable and luxury fashion, Pashmina.com has been putting an effort in revitalising this age-old craft and raising public awareness of the harm that fast fashion causes to the environment.
Luxury is not merely spending on high-end fashion, it is timeless, rare, and one-of-a-kind. The skill of the artisan is evident on every inch of the heirloom they weave, in the eloquent Pashmina collection they handcraft over years. Each piece of luxurious Pashmina is an individual jewel which showcases beautiful artwork while demonstrating the expert craftsmanship of the Kashmiri artisans.
At Pashmina.com, explore the premium collection of genuine luxury Pashminas made with the utmost finesse exclusively carried out by the Kashmiri Artisans and offer personalization, luxury packaging, and complimentary worldwide shipping.
