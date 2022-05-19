Passive Income? We Got You!

In recent years there has been a growing interest in building financial independence and earning income passively through DeFi. Financial literacy is essential and lack of it can have a negative impact on one's overall growth.
In particular, many young adults have been experiencing financial hardship through these times of uncertainty. In the current economy, where student debt is higher than ever, house prices are astronomical and inaccessible to many, and salary increase is comparatively too low it seems harder to achieve personal financial stability.
The world-wide-web, or simply the internet, has proven to be a great source of information and the finance sector’s secrets seem to be more accessible than ever before. This is in part thanks to social networks and open communication between on online platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Users have helped each other find ways of improving their financial situation and develop a deeper knowledge of personal finance management.
Why is Passive Income Important?
One of the key features of financial wealth management is passive income. The word “passive” describes the core value of this type of earning method. Some passive income streams may require a little more initial work and investment than others, but in general, it does not require a significant commitment of time.
The 3 common types of passive income are:
● Investing: generating a return from invested cash in stocks, funds, bonds, and cryptocurrencies;
● Asset sharing: selling or renting your physical assets, such as a house;
● Asset-building: creating digital assets that can be sold online without further effort.
Some passive income streams are more popular and accessible than others. However, they are all important for people who want to improve their financial situation and earn additional income through diverse streams, helping them achieve freedom and not having to rely on one single source of earning.
With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, more and more individuals turn to the digital finance sector to find new ways of generating additional income. The crypto market presents various great opportunities to investors, from trading to long-term holding, and several ways to earn via passive profits. This includes yield farming, referral schemes, lending and borrowing, as well as providing liquidity to decentralised pools.
How Can You Earn with Mountanaz (MNAZ)?
Mountanaz (MNAZ) intends to become a financial centre for the crypto, DeFi, and multi-chain sectors and support a diverse variety of use cases in its ecosystem. The project aims to make asset management, lending/borrowing, staking interest, and chain bridging as accessible, efficient, and quick as possible.
Individuals may borrow and lend digital currencies using the platform's multi-chain infrastructure. To ensure the effectiveness of the distribution model, the project will adopt a liquidity pool approach. Because of an always-available liquid pool, the time between request and wallet credit will be significantly shortened. Borrowers need to simply put collateral in a coin other than the borrowed token. The liquidity protocol will reward the users through APYs as a type of passive income.
It is essential to do your own research before making any money-related decisions. While cryptocurrencies have brought impressive profits to many investors, make sure you are comfortable with the risks associated with the investments. Doing research and learning about where you are investing your capital can help you be more safe within your decision. To find out more about the Mountanaz (MNAZ) crypto project, follow the links below.
