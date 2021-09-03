Pawan Singh Gorakhpur distributes 251 new mobile phones to the needy women

In this era of communication revolution where using mobile has become essential for everyone still there are some people who do not have any correlation with mobile phone far and wide.
It is a matter of district Maharajganj (Gorakhpur) where some women are deprived of using mobile phones in this communication era as they are literally reliant on other people in order to communicate.
In such a way Pawan Singh set his sights on to distribute 251 mobile phones to the needy women.
While Interacting with media reporters , Pawan Singh said.” I feel delighted that I am able to help those people who are actually helpless and this is all being possible because of people’s love and support”
Belongs to a resident of Nathmalpur in Gorakhpur Pawan Singh is a India politician and the most famous person in his city too and his popularity in people’s heart is growing bit by bit.
“By considering “Seva Parmo Dharma” as his religion he appealed to people through his social media account that if any person wants any kind of help even if it is financial I will always be there for them” Pawan said.