Paws are off this 2022 as Big Eyes Coin harnesses the environment whereas TRON and Solana are still the energy-saving blockchains this season!

The environment is a reason some people dislike technology despite its advantages and this is because many organizations don’t factor in neutralizing their negative outputs. Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are sectors that have grown since their advent with Bitcoin (BTC) but mining is an activity still used which uses a lot of energy. This generally happens with no care to, address this environment and energy issue.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an innovative cryptocurrency here to change that as its focus is on saving our oceans, the finite resource our the world we need yet often neglect. It also uses the most advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) features and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to ensure this takes place. This article will also explore TRON (TRX) and Solana (SOL), two proof-of-stake (PoS) based blockchains that naturally use less energy than the energy-demanding proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)- water origins
Humpback whales, Sushi and Zazen
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) isn’t just a blockchain, it’s a cat, a cute one to be precise and it was raised in Washington DC just like many humans. Its mother and father work at NASA as scientists and it was adopted. Unfortunately, cuteness is all it ever had which made it go on a self-discovery journey to the seas. A disastrous event happened that saw Big Eyes (BIG) get thrown overboard and to its luck, a humpback whale saved it and sent it to Japan.
This is where it discovered tasty sushi and the art of Zazen. Upon meditating, Big Eyes (BIG) realized that people don’t know much about the ocean and needed to harness it more. At this moment Big Eyes Coin (BIG) decided to use its cuteness as a strength to further human development. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) not only harnessed the oceans and the environment, but it also harnessed its cuteness making it a currency instead of limited aww-ness.
What’s a Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
This is the native cryptocurrency to the Big Eyes (BIG) meme-based platform and blockchain, the coin is built on Ethereum (ETH) and is the powerhouse of the entire system. There are 200,000,000,000 Big Eyes Coins (BIG) meaning the coin is deflationary and 70% of them are buyable in the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale. 20% are for exchanges, 10% for tax NFTs and 5% each are respectively visibly held for charity purposes and the marketing wallet. 5% are circulated to Big Eyes token (BIG) holders, 4% to the original seller and 1% to charity.
How does tax with Big Eyes work?
Tax is a matter of seriousness which requires you to consult advisors concerning its implications based on your country of origin, this means looking into how this is related to Big Eyes Coin (BIG) in your country of residence is important. Big Eyes (BIG) is created to work for you but an analysis of the individual’s risk profile is needed to ensure Big Eyes (BIG) is in line with that. That aside, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is extremely tax-friendly.
For instance, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) holders get to enjoy tax-free shopping which is meant to help their wallets and decrease their anxiety and worries. This means there are no fees within the ecosystem and no tax as well which is a relief compared to other blockchains that can be demanding. Also, there is no sale or buy tax in Big Eyes (BIG) ensuring users don’t lose money with their transactions!
Other than cuteness, what are Big Eyes doing to become more popular?
The first stage of its plan of action, Crouch, involves 15,000 telegram members. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to perform a media stunt in addition to implementing the presale and corresponding website it already has.
Its plan involves the occurrence of social channels as the PR machine gets activated. Moreover, three audits of its token will be carried out and this naturally brings trust and attention to the Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
The second stage, Leap, aims to see Big Eyes Coin (BIG) enter Uniswap (UNI) which is the leading decentralized exchange (DEX) by volume. This step has the potential to draw attention but that’s not all, a donation to charity is set to happen where another 25,000 telegram members and 20,000 holders should participate in the ecosystem.
Just in case that doesn’t do the trick, a media stunt and a meme machine at full tilt are arranged for as the social media channels get verified. Interested to read more on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), see how it aspires to raise $50 million here and discover its potential for 10x gains here.
Tron (TRX)– Crypto of the future
TRON and the TRX
TRON (TRX) is another environmentally friendly blockchain, mainly because of its low-energy consumption infrastructure. TRON (TRX) is an open-source software employing the PoS consensus mechanism and smart contract functions. TRON (TRX) launched in 2014 but from 2017 has been managed by the TRON foundation. Its native cryptocurrency is called TRX or TRON token (TRX) and it serves as the platform’s backbone.
How does it consume less energy and power?
TRON (TRX) uses 99.9% less power compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and the entire TRON (TRX) ecosystem consumes less power than 16 American households per year. TRON (TRX) can do this because of its minimum power needs and its PoS system. This system decreases carbon footprint compared to the PoW mechanism.
TRON’s (TRX) delegated proof-of-stake (DPos) is dependent on users who stake the native TRON token (TRX) to specific nodes that validate transactions but keep the ecosystem maintained. In comparison to Bitcoin (BTC) which uses at least 83,000,000 KWh, TRON (TRX) performs with just 163,000 kWh although billions of transactions happen in its network.
Even validation with Tron is “Green”
Validation also has a significant role when it comes to energy consumption in Tron (TRX). To validate PoW blockchains, people need a computer device like an ASIC machine to carry out complex equations like Bitcoin (BTC) does through the SHA-256 hashing function.
These computers use an enormous amount of energy to keep cool whilst diligently performing these tasks. TRON’s (TRX) PoS mechanism assures the least amount of energy per node is used allowing it to consume a small amount of electricity per transaction.
Fees in Tron (TRX)
TRON (TRX) employs zero transaction fees as it carries out the thousands of transactions per second (TPS) in its ecosystem. It does this to prevent distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) on its network which also makes TRON (TRX) reliable and a new-generation blockchain.
Solana (SOL)
Whats Solana?
Solana (SOL) is a layer-1 scaling solution blockchain similar to Ethereum (ETH) in structure. Its ecosystem allows for the building of decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts and Solana (SOL) is a scalable blockchain.
It differs from Ethereum (ETH) in its scalability, PoS consensus mechanism and proof-of-history (PoH) system which aids its PoS. The native Solana token (SOL) helps it with governance and acts as the ecosystem’s powerhouse, this token is popular and can be found in many cryptocurrency exchanges.
Transactions in Solana
Solana (SOL) is capable of performing 50,000 TPS and its affordable transaction prices of 0.00025 dollars are attractive to many. It enjoys sub-second finality and a block time not exceeding a second rendering it one of the fastest blockchains of 2022.
Its energy consumption
Solana (SOL) uses about 0.17 watt-hours (Wh) of electricity per transaction making it one of the most efficient PoS protocols per energy used. This contributes to Solana (SOL) being the most traded PoS network possessing billions in daily trading volume.
Solana’s (PoS) mechanism assures that energy consumption is kept at a minimum because no miners are needed to validate transactions. This will play a huge role for Solana (SOL) when it comes to financial organizations and their regulatory policies. The PoW system employed by Bitcoin (BTC) already made some organizations ban its use.
To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
