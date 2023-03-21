Pay Stub Vs. Paycheck. Where To Find A Pay Stub?

We all have jobs to earn income. Today, we have different tools and documents to track our profits from employers. One such document is a pay stub. Keep reading to learn what a pay stub is, where to find it, and why companies should provide it to their employees.
What Is A Pay Stub And Where To Find It?
The pay stub (also pay slip and paycheck stub) is when employees get their paychecks from an employer. The pay stub summarizes the compensation for each pay period (a wage or a salary).
You have the right to a pay stub showing your company earnings as an employee. Keeping your pay stubs on hand will help you keep track of your income and make it easy to verify your salary with various third parties.
If you require your pay stub, you can contact your company's payroll department or search for it online. The method of obtaining the document with the required information differs from company to company. Here are two methods for obtaining pay stubs:
- Through an employee website.
- Through the payroll department.
If the company keeps all the pay stubs on a separate website, the employer may give your login and password so you can easily access all required information. Depending on how things are done in the company, you may request access from your employer, accountant, human resources, or payroll department.
Pay Stubs vs. Paychecks: What's The Difference?
Sometimes people confuse paychecks for pay stubs and can't tell whether these documents differ. The short answer is: yes, these two documents are different, and you can't use the term interchangeably.
A paycheck is a real (usually on paper, but can be electronic) check sent to an employee for the amount due based on their income or hours worked. Around 4% of employees still receive paper paychecks; the rest get electronic ones. It is an old method of paying employees, as most businesses prefer to buy yearly plans for accounting software.
This accounting software enables businesses to handle payroll, withhold taxes, keep books, and much more. Thus, a paycheck is a document that shows how much an employee has earned. They may use the paycheck to receive cash or deposit directly to the bank account. Most firms use the latter option.
The pay stub has more information; you can't use it to receive a salary or a wage. In simple words, a pay stub reflects the calculations behind the paycheck or salary. The pay stub includes the following details:
- Employer and employee's name and address. For instance, the company's name and the registration or location address.
- The pay date. It's the day when the company issues a paycheck to an employee.
- Pay period. These are the dates that the paycheck covers. Simply put, the hours, days, or weeks an employee worked during a specific period.
- Pay rate. That's the amount an individual gets paid per hour, per week, per month, or per year, depending on how the accounting is done in a specific company.
- An employee's net pay. It's the final payment once the employer withholds taxes, deductions, pay for premiums, etc.
The pay stub enables employees to see how much they earn and how much goes to taxes. It's beneficial for the company to issue pay stubs since all employees can see the calculations behind the salary. As a result, the company builds trust with employees.
Why Should Companies Create Pay Stubs?
Federal law does not oblige employers to issue pay stubs. However, you should check the state, and local laws as most of them have legislation regarding pay stubs. It may seem like a tedious task to handle pay stubs, but you're doing the calculations anyway while handling payroll.
Creating pay stubs simply requires you to reveal the calculations and detailed information about each employee's salary or wage. On the bright side, employers benefit from creating pay stubs. Here are a few reasons to create pay stubs even if the local law doesn't require you to do so:
- Easy tax preparation. You can use pay stub information when deducting employees' salaries from the company's income. It is significantly easier to complete W-2 forms if you create pay stubs for each paid month. W-2 forms show your employee's income from the previous year's work, and you are legally required to give one to each of your employees. Having pay stubs on hand will make the process go much more smoothly.
- Keep track of employees and their data. Pay stubs are an excellent way to keep track of each employee's compensation since they contain all of the necessary information. Pay stubs can assist you in keeping track of your employees since they give full details of their payment history, deductions, and perks.
- Keep track of the company's expenses. Paying your personnel is a significant portion of your costs. Pay stubs not only give precise records of employee payment history for your employees' salaries and benefits, but they may also help your business. You can tell whether you are earning enough income, where your expenses go, and what to do in the future to optimize the way the company performs.
- Convenience when storing data. Most pay stub generators offer cloud storage space for companies to keep their records. You won't need paper documents, find a place to store them, etc. Thus, it's a much easier and more eco-friendly way to store records.
One of the biggest benefits for a company is that all data is in order. It's easier to prepare for the tax period and resolve any disputes with employees.
Final Thoughts
Employers and employees get benefits from pay stubs. While the employee gets a better understanding of the income and what taxes they pay, the company has a few more advantages. The employee can request the company to give access to the pay stubs, although most firms automatically send these documents to employees without request. Employers may use convenient online generators to create pay stubs.