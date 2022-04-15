Paying gamers rose in India by 15 million in 2021

April 15: India spent more money on PC, mobile, and console games in 2021 than it did a year ago. The country's number of paying gamers rose by 15 million last year.
According to a March 21 research by EY and FICCI, the number of paying gamers in India climbed by 17% from 80 million in 2020 to 95 million in 2021.
From 360 million in 2020 to 390 million in 2021, the overall number of online gamers increased by 8%. According to EY, the number of gamers will exceed 450 million by 2023.
Spending increases have resulted in double-digit growth for the gaming industry in 2021. According to the survey, the online gaming market in India increased its annual revenue by 28% from 79 billion in 2020 to 101 billion in 2021. According to EY, revenue will reach 119 billion in 2022.
Revenue from transaction-based games increased by 26%, primarily to increased interest in fantasy sports and real money rummy games. According to the research, revenue for esports and casual gaming climbed by 32% as a result of increasing in-app payments.
According to experts, partner and media & entertainment head at EY India, the growth in spending on online gaming can be ascribed to typical users spending more than they did previously, as well as the increased volume of new players in India.
The causes that contributed to it include the easing of gaming bans in numerous states and remote learning, which led to the addition of new users; an increase in the spending capacity of mid and serious players; and the appearance of new gamers in tier 3 cities.
The ban on transaction-based games in various states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, was lifted in 2021 after several gaming businesses challenged the ban in state high courts.
According to the survey, despite the ban on PUBG Mobile, which was one of the highest-grossing games in India, in-app purchases increased by 40% from 5.5 billion in 2020 to 7.7 billion in 2021. According to Sensor Tower, it is still the highest-grossing game in the world.
Esports revenue increased from 7.5 billion in 2020 to 9.7 billion in 2021, while advertisement revenue increased from 7 billion in 2020 to 8.4 billion in 2021, according to the research.
During the peak months of Covid-19, gaming sites became a popular hobby as well as a coping strategy for many Indians. Despite the return to work and school, gaming enthusiasm has remained robust, as seen by the increase in expenditure.