Payment Gateway: How Startups and SMEs are Getting Benefited from Zaakpay?

Whether your business is a startup or an SME, you want to offer your customers quick and safe payment options. A large portion of customers prefer to make payments via credit cards, debit cards, and other such sources. This leaves merchants with a very important decision, selecting a payment gateway. Choosing the right payment gateway is essential because it directly correlates to customer growth.
Zaakpay is one of India’s leading payment gateways. It is trusted by various multinational brands as well as small businesses and startups. Read on to find out how startups and SMEs are availing advantages of Zaakpay.
How Startups and SMEs are Benefiting from Zaakpay?
1. The high transaction success rate
With startups, a high rate of successful transactions is crucial for growth. A failure in payment means a lost customer, which has a detrimental effect on a startup as compared to older businesses. However, startups can expect a 99.9% success rate with Zaakpay as their partner, as it boasts a reputation of a high success rate among the best payment gateways. This leads customers to trust the merchant for more online purchases.
2. Faster and secure transactions
Zaakpay can help merchants receive payments about 50 times faster than normal. This means that you, as an SME owner, can provide a better shopping experience to your customers and maintain a constant cash flow. At Zaakpay, payment approval takes seconds, and customers don’t have to spend time in queues to complete the transactions.
Zaakpay is also very particular about security. The payment gateway has internationally accepted regulations such as PCI DSS compliant and SSL encrypted secure servers that uphold the highest standard of data privacy. Payments on Zaakpay can be further verified using high-tech security such as two-factor authentication, OTP verifications, and tokenization while transferring data. This unbreachable security helps rope in new customers for your startup as they feel confident while making payments.
3. Affordable charges
With Zaakpay, you can expect a high transaction success rate at low pricing to expand the growth of your small business. Zaakpay has two pricing plans and the most affordable Transaction Discount Rate (TDR). The rates range from 0% per transaction for UPI and RuPay to a mere 2.25% per transaction for ICICI PayLater and Ola Postpaid. In addition to it, there are no hidden charges that might deter your customers from making payments using Zaakpay.
You can also get customized payment gateway fees to match your business requirements for your startup. There are also no setup fees and maintenance fees.
4. Numerous payment options
The checkout is the step where a window shopper is converted to a paying customer. Shopping cart abandonment is a serious problem for businesses, and the biggest reason is the lack of payment options. When the customer does not find the preferred mode of payment, he or she will abandon the purchase. This leads to a significant loss to your startup, which is trying to expand its customer base.
However, with Zaakpay, you have a wide range of options for your customers. Zaakpay accepts more than 100 modes of payment, including debit cards, credit cards, wallets, net banking, UPI, etc. This makes Zaakpay an ideal payment portal for your small business with a wide customer base.
5. Growth tracking
Zaakpay has a merchant dashboard where merchants can see the statements. They can further use these to analyze the growth of the business based on sales and other aspects, like time and location of online payment. This analysis, available as automated reports on the dashboard, can be used for forecasting and planning.
In addition to this, merchants can also directly use statements generated from the dashboard to create necessary records. It becomes easy to maintain accounts as a manual error is avoided.
6. Customer support
Zaakpay has a dedicated customer email support team, available to business owners and customers. They can be approached anytime in case of failed transactions or any other assistance required, making the customer feel safe and contributing to the growth of your small business.
7. Smooth checkout experience
In the case of digital payments, if the customer has to reroute through several platforms, there is a high chance they might abandon the payment. With Zaakpay, customers don’t have to register for an account. With minimum effort and a fast process, Zaakpay eases the entire checkout process.
8. Special perks for startups
Zaakpay offers special privileges for startups that are being onboarded. These include perks like credits and rewards up to Rs. 10,00,000, priority onboarding support, marketing via social channels, and mentorship sessions. With Zaakpay, you can get a head start for your startup and achieve new heights.
Conclusion
With the advent of online shopping, online payments have seen an increasing trend. A large number of businesses have started adapting to online payment methods and payment gateways.
An ideal payment gateway must provide two-sided benefits: profit to the merchant and an easy payment process for customers. Zaakpay, one of the best payment gateways in India, is the ideal payment gateway for your small business or startup with affordable prices and a customer-centric approach. The benefits are numerous, with absolutely no downside to it.