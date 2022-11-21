PDF to Word - Free, secure, no login required

Keywords: pdf to word , convert pdf to word
Some PDF to Word tools often have garbled characters, wrong sorting, and blank spaces for no reason. All these problems are attributed to the characteristics of PDF files, because PDF files can only guarantee printing results.
Reasons for ensuring high accuracy
Some PDF to Word tools often have garbled characters, wrong sorting, and blank spaces for no reason. All these problems are attributed to the characteristics of PDF files, because PDF files can only guarantee printing results.
Pdf to word is known for its high accuracy, which ensures that the converted Word document can be edited freely and is consistent with the content of the PDF document before conversion to the greatest extent.
Able to achieve this thanks to the developer's deep understanding of the PDF format. developers let Convert pdf to word do the following to ensure the converted quality:
When extracting characters from the entire page of a PDF opened on the screen or from a specific rectangular area within the page, the extracted characters must be arranged in a line according to the flow of the sentence. This requires knowing the orientation of characters and lines within a particular display area, as well as the start and end of lines within that area.
When a page is split and consists of blocks such as columns, columns, tables, graphs, etc., it should be correctly identified as a block. When selecting multiple blocks to copy, do not mix text from different blocks.
In addition, through research, they found that printed PDF text can be divided into kihon-hanmen and non-hanmen. It is necessary to separate the columns and page numbers placed at the top and bottom of the page (rarely the front) from the text of the kihon-hanmen.
Technical problems solved
1. PDF files lack text order or connection information, making connections difficult to identify
Characters from different blocks are concatenated across blocks, resulting in strange contexts.
Table rows, columns, and cell contents are connected and cannot be used as tables.
Fragments of text can be extracted from graphs, diagrams, etc., but its meaning cannot be understood.
The characters in the extracted text are in a different order than they appear in the original PDF.
2. Unable to get the character code of the displayed text
Some characters displayed on the screen cannot be copied (some characters are lost when pasted).
When displaying the paste result, the characters (garbled characters in shape) are different from when the original PDF is displayed.
3. The reason is how to express the appearance and decoration of characters when creating PDF files
Characters are doubled when pasting.
The pasted text contains characters that were not visible in the original PDF display.
4. Due to the method of specifying character positions in the PDF, the text is arranged differently on the screen (appearance) and inside the PDF file
Spaces and newlines that did not exist before appear between characters in the pasted text.
When viewing the original PDF, there are spaces between characters, but the spaces are filled with pasted text.
In the PDF display, there are spaces between characters and no spaces when pasting.
The pasted text contains characters that appear in different places in the PDF.
Multi-object PDF to Word puzzle solution diagram:
By adopting the above solution, the accuracy rate after conversion can be guaranteed to the greatest extent.
Summarize
Convert pdf to word is a free tool on the AbcdPDF aggregation page of the service website. Users can use it for free without logging in, paying, or downloading, and the conversion effect is also satisfactory.
