PeachPay – The All-In-One Tool For Freelancers And Self-employed Persons

[Washington, D.C, United States 23 Dec 2021] The innovative all-inclusive app, PeachPay, helps freelancers and other categories of users manage their activities and grow amidst rave reviews.
PeachPay is fast becoming the go-to tool for freelancers in different parts of the world, taking away the stress of handling multiple tools for effectively managing their activities and ultimately growing their business with relative ease. The Washington, D.C, based startup was founded by a team of forward-thinking individuals, led by the passionate entrepreneur Charles Zhang, and has grown in popularity and acceptance with freelancers and self-employed persons.
“When freelancing, you have to do many things you didn’t do as an employee. Freelancers don’t care about the tools. They care about accomplishing their tasks seamlessly,” said the founder of PeachPay, Charles Zhang.
There has been a steady increase in the demand for freelancers across the globe in recent times, with India ranked as the second fastest-growing freelance market in the world with an estimated 15 million freelancers. In a related development, more freelancers emerge by the day to meet the needs of businesses and other categories of clients, with the industry growing to become a trillion-dollar market. One of the significant challenges faced by the millions of freelancers scattered worldwide is effectively managing their activities to avoid missing out on deadlines, which could ultimately affect their delivery and customer satisfaction. Over the years, a plethora of tools and other similar solutions have been developed by different companies to solve this problem. However, many of such tools have not effectively addressed the concerns of users in terms of comprehensiveness and user-friendliness, which is where PeachPay aims to make a difference.
It is without a doubt that juggling creative freelancing with the management of back-office tasks such as scheduling meetings with clients, sending invoices, getting paid on time, and a host of others can be a bit difficult. However, the complexities have been brought to an end with PeachPay, catering to the growing and diverse needs of freelancers and self-employed, as an all-in-one task management tool.
PeachPay currently serves the $1.4 trillion freelancing market, helping to save users lots of time while enhancing their earning capacity. The team behind PeachPay has also helped 50,000 non-profits from more than 35 countries to raise more than $1 billion in online donations via its sister company Donorbox. Reports show that the startup has about 14,000 freelancers and consultants who have signed up on the platform.
Features and benefits of PeachPay that have continued to endear it to thousands of freelancers across the globe include a user-friendly interface that allows users to set up their profile in minutes, compatibility with top-notch payment systems including Stripe and Coinbase and sending invoices in more than 100 different currencies and most popular digital currencies.
The tool also ensures the easy integration of social media platforms to reach a wider audience. PeachPay also provides limitless opportunities for people to make money by selling their consultation hours, digital goods and services while receiving one-time payment as well as recurring payment for offerings.
PeachPay is already enjoying rave reviews from different categories of users, including freelancers, consultants, influencers, online tutors, streamers, and musicians, amongst others. “With PeachPay, I was able to accept donations from my Twitch channel. I’ve made a new source of side income,” said Alex, a Twitch Live Streamer.
For more information about PeachPay and to join the revolutionary movement taking the freelancing experience to a whole new level, visit - https://www.peachpay.me/. PeachPay also has a growing online community across different social media platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.