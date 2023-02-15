People beyond politics: India and Australia forge closer ties over culture and knowledge exchange

New Delhi (India), February 15: As two of the world’s oldest democratic allies, there is much that Australia and India have withstood together. The trials of history, political transformations and socio-economic changes have cemented an incredible similarity and comradeship.
Never has a closer bond between the two nations been observed than now. Both countries have become increasingly important to each other with shared goals and scalable mutual benefits. The strategic geo-political stance is looking towards a ’Free-Inclusive-Open’ Indo-Pacific working relationship.
Trade, commerce, and business linkages have gained significant momentum after the historic inking of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), showing a marked shift towards a ‘Free-Open-Prosperous’ ecosystem.
While the strategic ties of politics, economics and diplomatic relations are there, there are community linkages that lie beyond this.
What is real and happening now is the genuine partnership of the people of India and Australia, driven by collective understanding, appreciation, and a shared sense of purpose.
What is driving this merging of the minds between India and Australia?
Knowledge and culture exchange has become a welcome catalyst in the path of bilateral growth and progress. This exchange is in the form of two-way mobility of students, scholars, researchers, faculty and industry experts, bringing a synergy for accelerated innovation and capability enhancement.
The focus is on shared knowledge accrual as envisaged by India’s Internationalization of Education Policy, the Australia-India Education Council and Australia’s push for educational partnering through the India Economic Strategy 2035 as well as the ECTA.
Australia is prepared to become India’s knowledge and skills partner to enhance its human potential. It has always been a favourite destination for Indian students and research scholars, providing sustained quality education and a nurturing environment.
Currently, we can see the need to take this forward through increased partnerships between public and private institutions, organisations, and governments for positive future outcomes.
Knowledge exchange is a dynamic route for priority research outcomes in the multi-dimensional realisation of UN Sustainable Development Goals, innovation in technology, manufacturing and material utilization, critical resource management, cybersecurity etc., for a better and safer world.
Deakin University made some of its first engagements with India three decades ago and upholds Australia-India educational partnership as a major component of the bilateral relationship. For this, we have always sought to increase our institutional partnerships, research cooperation and innovative delivery models.
Ancient yet contemporary, both India and Australia have vivid cultural commonalities that are being increasingly understood, cherished, and celebrated
Culturally our nations are enmeshed with many success stories of a merging of our cultural identities and potentials.
A vibrant example is that of the Indian diaspora that has intrinsically blended with the Australian multicultural tableau, being the second largest and the fastest growing population of overseas origin.
A young and enterprising group, the Indian diaspora contributes hugely to Australian society. Indian students are on their way to becoming Australia’s largest foreign-student population and are integral to Australia’s skilled professional workforce.
This shows that our communities have successfully co-existed and flourished, and an inter-mingling of our cultures has already been achieved with the potential for more.
Governments continue to support cultural diplomacy and the Australian government is now setting up the Centre for Australia-India relations for improved funding and resource allocation to promote business, knowledge, and cultural exchange.
A beacon for exchange is the Centre’s Maitri Initiatives which will build people-to-people linkages across students, collaborative and strategic research fellowships and arts and cultural initiatives.
The India-Australia Business and Community Alliance is another platform that has steadily engaged in cultural diplomacy and bilateral growth through people, organisations, and businesses. In tandem with G20 being hosted in India, IABCA is being held here, too, for the first time, which creates an immersive cultural dialogue between allies.
With India being the world’s fastest-growing democracy and the fastest-growing economy in Australia, we will continue to engage in and create new avenues for cross-collaboration between people, cultures, knowledge and know-how and businesses.
The broadening of our bilateral relationship gives an optimistic outlook for an enduring friendship between our two great nations.
We at Deakin University shall continue to deliver excellence in teaching and research through our partnerships to create positive outcomes for communities in both countries.
By Prof Iain Martin, President & Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University - Professor Martin commenced as Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University on 1 July 2019. He grew up in the UK and completed his medical degree, a doctorate, and a Master of Education at the University of Leeds. Professor Martin’s move from a clinical academic career to wider university leadership roles was driven by his passionate belief in the importance of universities and the transformational power of higher education for individuals and communities.