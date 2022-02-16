People Get Back What They Are Willing to Put in According to Brian Nunez

If there’s one thing most businesses — no matter what their industry is — have in common, it’s the effect that the customer experience has on their performance. In the United States alone, as the CallMiner Churn Index 2020 showed, customer churn comes at an estimated cost of $168 billion per year. If businesses fixed avoidable customer experience issues, they could save up to 22% of the losses — more than $35 billion. And, for the most part, it’s marketers who take charge of budgeting and improving customer experience.
In the FNS Training Center, Santa Clara’s premier gym facility, the owner and CEO Brian Nunez put customer experience front and center when he was opening his gym. “I started my company, FNS Training Center when I was 27 years old,” he explains. “I had been a coach working in a commercial gym for seven years prior, and it was a dream of mine to create an elite training experience for the everyday athletes.”
From Gym Members to Everyday Athletes
Brian Nunez’s devotion to crafting an elite experience, and making it available to people who don’t usually have access to such training, runs deep. And Nunez cares about the customer experience. It’s evident from the way he refers to the people who come to his gym, calling them “everyday athletes” instead of “gym members.” This comes from the years he spent as a D1A Football player. “The one thing that I missed most about playing football,” says Brian, “was the team camaraderie and support. I wanted to give that support to everyday people who had never played sports before.”
Camaraderie and support might sound like it’s all fun and games, but the reason why they’re such an important component of an elite training experience is that they help athletes achieve goals. Whether it’s building muscle, losing weight, or improving performance, achieving results is easier with community and support. Even more important, however, is to create results that last and benefit people in the long term, while minimizing the potential for injury and harm. “In an industry built on quick fixes,” says Brian Nunez, “I went the opposite route. Today, we pride ourselves on our sustainability, helping people live long, healthy lives.”
Experience as a Competitive Point
Even if Brian Nunez is reluctant to talk about it, creating a training center that offers an elite experience is a display of his keen business sense. Customer experience is something that, according to a Gartner study, 81% of professionals who work in CX (Customer Experience) see as the major, if not the sole, ground where they’ll compete with other businesses. Giving it the proper attention is a good business move. Building a business around it, the way Brian Nunez did with the FNS Training Center, is even better.
What it comes down to, however, is the universal rule that people can only get back as much as they’re willing to invest. Brian Nunez pours his fitness expertise, business savvy, and energy day in and day out to make sure people who trust him to provide the type of experience he advertises aren’t disappointed by the results they see. As a consequence, both him, personally, and the Training Center received several industry awards, and business has been good and steady. As Brian likes to say, “the best way to make sure that everyone wins is to keep showing up for each other every day.”
People Get Back What They Are Willing to Put in According to Brian Nunez
